Highlights Liverpool star Cody Gakpo continued his impressive Euro 2024 campaign as he scored a stunning goal and provided an assist in the Netherlands' 3-0 win over Romania.

Teammate Donyell Malen also had a tremendous game, scoring a brace as Netherlands brushed Romania aside.

It was the nation's best performance of Euro 2024 so far.

The Netherlands churned out their best performance of the European Championships so far as they beat Romania 3-0 on Tuesday evening to book their place in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals. Goals from Cody Gakpo and a brace from Donyell Malen were enough for the side to see off their opponents, and they'll now face either Turkey or Austria in the next round.

It was actually Romania who started off on the front foot. The Tricolours created a number of chances in the first 20 minutes of the match, but it was all undone when Cody Gakpo received the ball from Xavi Simons and danced into the Romania area from the left-hand side, before firing a shot into the near corner to give the Netherlands the lead. Goalkeeper Florin Nita likely should have done better with the chance and will be disappointed that he let it beat him.

The strike marked the turning point in the contest, though, and throughout the remainder of the first half, Ronald Koeman's men were firmly in control and if it wasn't for some excellent defending from Radu Dragusin, they'd have likely gone into the interval with an even healthier lead.

The second half was more of the same, with the Netherlands dominating proceedings for the most part and while Romania held them off for a while, they eventually found their second breakthrough of the game as Gakpo again played the hero. While it initially looked like the ball was heading out for a goalkick, the Liverpool man demonstrated some excellent work-rate to keep it in and poke the ball across the face of goal to substitute Donyell Malen who tapped it home.

The winger then doubled his tally in the final seconds of the game as the Netherlands perfectly executed a fast-break counter-attack and he smashed the ball home from just inside the Romainia box to send his nation through to the Euro 2024 quarter-finals.

Match Highlights

Romania Player Ratings

GK - Florin Nita - 5/10

Will be very disappointed that he was beaten at his near post for Cody Gakpo's opener. Should have done better. Redeemed himself a little with a couple of decent saves.

RB - Andrei Ratiu - 6/10

Couldn't quite get into the match offensively, but came up with a massive block to deny Memphis Depay a near-certain goal in the second half.

CB - Radu Dragusin - 7/10

Some very well-timed tackles saved his nation's skin on more than one occasion. Was at fault for Netherlands' second, but that doesn't take away from the solid performance that the Tottenham Hotspur man had beforehand.

CB - Andrei Burca - 6/10

Considering the amount of pressure that he was under from the Netherlands throughout, it was a decent display from Burca who kept them at bay for the most part.

LB - Vasile Mogos - 5/10

Struggled to deal with both Steven Bergwijn and Denzel Dumfries down the right-hand side. Was beaten on more than one instance and was then forced off in the first half due to an injury.

CDM - Marius Marin - 5/10

Couldn't contain the Netherlands midfielders at time, and was beaten a little too easily multiple times throughout the match. Didn't offer the level of security in front of the backline that Romania would have wanted.

RM - Dennis Man - 6/10

Looked promising whenever he had the chance to break forward and close down on the Netherlands goal. Unfortunately, that just didn't happen often enough for the winger to have a major impact on proceedings.

CM - Nicolaeo Stanciu - 5/10

Had very little impact on the match and couldn't handle the Netherlands midfield at times. Booked for airing his frustrations at the referee late in the game.

CM - Razvan Marin - 5/10

Couldn't quite get a hold of midfield, and found himself being overrun by the Netherlands stars in the middle of the park.

LM - Ianis Hagi - 6/10

The exciting winger spent more time in his own half than the opposition one as he was forced to contribute more defensively than he likely would have liked. Did a fine job in that sense, but will be left wishing he could have done more offensively.

ST - Denis Dragus - 5/10

It was a disappointing showing for the forward who didn't ever really look like scoring for his country. Failed to ever really test Verbruggen.

Sub - Bogdan Racovitan - 5/10

Came on earlier than he would have expected to replace the injured Mogos. Struggled to keep up with the Netherlands forwards throughout.

Sub - Denis Alibec - 6/10

One of three changes made with less than 20 minutes remaining. Didn't really have much time to put his stamp on the game.

Sub - Valentin Mihaila - 6/10

One of three changes made with less than 20 minutes remaining. Didn't really have much time to put his stamp on the game.

Sub - Alexandru Cicaldau - 6/10

One of three changes made with less than 20 minutes remaining. Didn't really have much time to put his stamp on the game.

Sub - Darius Olaru - N/A

Came on late, but didn't have time to do anything of note.

Netherlands Player Ratings

GK - Bart Verbruggen - 6/10

He wasn't put under pressure very often, but the Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper did stand up to the task whenever Romania did conjure up an effort on goal.

RB - Denzel Dumfries - 7/10

Caused some real trouble down the right-hand side and did a wonderful job overlapping Bergwijn in the first half. Delivery was lacking at times but was a real threat throughout.

CB - Stefan de Vrij - 6/10

Aside from very few flurries from Romania, De Vrij didn't have to work too hard in defence. Probably didn't even break a sweat if truth be told.

CB - Virgil van Dijk - 6/10

A fairly quiet afternoon for the powerhouse who had very little to do at the back. He did come close to scoring, though, when he got onto the end of a ball into the Romania area, but his header clipped the outside of the post.

LB - Nathan Ake - 7/10

Solid first half in which he dealt with the early Romania pressure very well. Was always in the right place to disrupt his opponents' attacks, but had little to do after his side took the lead.

CM - Xavi Simons - 7/10

Constantly got into some very promising positions throughout the game, but stumbled at the final hurdle on more than one occasion. Likely should have got on the scoresheet himself, but fluffed his lines in the Romania box with the goal gaping down on him.

CM - Jerdy Schouten - 7/10

Largely dictated play in the middle of the park throughout. Did a fine job finding the space in the final third to open up goalscoring opportunities for his side.

CM - Tijani Reijnders - 7/10

Alongside Schouten, he dominated things in midfield and was very effective linking up with the Netherlands forward line as they broke forward. Whether it was picking out the right pass, or carrying the ball forward himself, he was very impressive.

RW - Steven Bergwijn - 7/10

Didn't look like a man playing his first bit of football in the tournament. Bergwijn was very lively cutting on from the right flank, and caused multiple issues for the Romanian defence.

ST - Memphis Depay - 6/10

Will be wondering how he didn't get on the scoresheet as the ball fell to him in front of the Romania goal and he failed to find the back of the net. Otherwise, it was a solid, if unspectacular afternoon for the forward.

LW - Cody Gakpo - 9/10

A fabulous strike in the first half to give his side the lead and continue a fine Euro 2024 campaign for the Liverpool man. Thought he'd doubled his tally in the second half when he pounced onto the end of a Malen touch to fire home, but he was offside.

Later bagged an assist through his sheer determination as he kept the ball in when it looked as though it was going out and he set up Malen who simply had to poke the ball home from close range.

Sub - Donyell Malen - 8/10

Came off the bench and brought energy in the second half. Got into some great opportunities, but poor decision-making let him down at times.

Got on the scoresheet late in the game after Gakpo danced into the area and laid it on a plate for him to just tap home. He'll never score an easier goal. Later doubled his tally with one of the final kicks of the game as he smashed the ball home from just inside the Romania area after a very impressive counter-attack.

Sub - Joey Veerman - 6/10

Came on just before the 70th minute, and should have got on the scoresheet. Gakpo's flick found him in an excellent position just inches away from goal, but he couldn't find the target.

Sub - Mickey van de Ven - 6/10

Brought on for Nathan Ake, but you wouldn't have known it considering how little work he had to do from that point on. Very light work for the Tottenham man.

Sub - Wout Weghorst - N/A

Replaced the heroic Gakpo, but didn't have enough time in the game to do anything of note.

Sub - Daley Blind - N/A

Came on very late and didn't have chance to do anything of note.

Man of the Match

Cody Gakpo

While his nation have had their issues during Euro 2024 so far, it's been an incredible campaign for Cody Gakpo and he continued his impressive form against Romania. Whether it was his goal that won the game for his team, or his efforts to find his teammates in excellent positions, he constantly looked like he was capable of making something happen.

Was also influential in his side's second goal, showing incredible perseverance to keep the ball in and play it to Malen who had a simple tap-in. Liverpool fans will be very happy with what they've seen from Gakpo so far.