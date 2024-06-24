Highlights The Netherlands head into the contest just one point clear of Austria in Group D.

Austria know a win will guarantee a top two finish with the Dutch only needing a point to secure automatic qualification to the round of 16.

Both sides have played attacking football during the finals, scoring five goals between them.

With EURO 2024 now trundling through the final installment of three group games apiece, for many there is still everything to play for in the mission to progress into the tournament's knockout rounds. Two of those teams gunning for a place are the Netherlands and Austria, who will do battle on Tuesday evening, with a win guaranteed to secure progression for whoever reigns supreme in Berlin.

The Netherlands have a slim advantage going into the game, holding one more point to their name after a victory over Poland and a draw with France, beating the record of a win and a loss for Austria, who comfortably defeated the Poles but came out second best in a tight game with the French. With everything on the line in an increasingly tight Euro's group stage, here is GIVEMESPORT's preview of the action to come.

Netherlands vs. Austria: Match Information When 25/6/24 Where Olympiastadion Time 17:00 GMT Location Berlin, Germany TV BBC 2 (UK)

Netherlands vs Austria Stats and Infomation

The two sides have enjoyed themselves in Germany so far

The Netherlands will be going into this game as the perennial favourites, having conjured an impressive comeback against Poland courtesy of Cody Gakpo and Wout Weghorst, and drawing against one of the tournament favourites France, with Xavi Simons having a goal controversially ruled out in that contest.

The Dutch have been fantastic in their pressing and effective possession, linking several attacks together nicely and deploying a free-flowing, entertaining brand of football that so far has yielded results. They will face a side in Austria who may not have been pegged to go up out of the group amidst the stature of the Netherlands and France, but go into the clash with every possibility of progressing further.

Only an unfortunate own-goal separated Austria from France in a 1-0 defeat, and they have certainly showcased their plucky nature in the opening two games of the competition, comfortably seeing off the challenge of Poland with goals from Marko Arnautovic Christoph Baumgartner and Gernot Trauner wrapping up an important three points.

The key to the Austrian test is their proficiency in midfield, who provide huge quantities of energy and have been excellent at retaining possession in their matches so far, even seeing more of the ball than France in their narrow defeat. Marcel Sabitzer has been the key to this, blending defensive grit with sound attacking sense to retain the ball and link moves to the attack freely.

The Netherlands have been more outward in their approach, focusing on attack, while the defence are relied upon to add the necessary layer of calm; Stefan de Vrij and Virgil van Dijk both feature in a high-line. Netherlands currently sit on four points, and Austria sit on three, meaning a victory for either side in this game will guarantee progression into the round of 16.

This Dutch approach has provided a few gaps which Austria may exploit; goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen has averaged 4.5 saves a game across his two appearances, which is the highest out of all the top 12 ranked teams competing at EURO 2024.

With the lay of the land set, we'll examine the betting landscape ahead of this important fixture.

Netherlands vs Austria Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks with analysis

Match result

With Austria lagging behind by a solitary point, and the Netherlands unlikely to drop their attack-minded attitude, we can see desperation and desire light up the goal and chance tallies in this fixture. For Austria, a point could potentially be all they need to secure progression as one of the four best 3rd-placed teams in the group, as their final standing of four points would be higher than many in the other mini-leagues.

However, that won't stop them from gunning for a win against the Netherlands, as a three-point haul will flip that hope of a 3rd-placed progression onto the Dutch instead. A victory, of course, will see whoever records it automatically move into the round of 16, with the potential point tallies of seven for the Netherlands and six for Austria too high to surmount by anyone else.

We can expect an open-ended game here; both sides are unlikely to be too despondent should they draw, as Netherlands will qualify automatically and Austria will be in a decent enough position to move forward in third, but neither will be likely to surrender that chance to fate, so we expect the chances and frantic nature to fly, with the quality of the Netherlands giving them the edge.

In the Netherlands' two games so far there were a combined 56 shots; the highest in the tournament.

Austria's defence performed 61 defensive actions across two games between them, conceding a goal in each.

Neither team has a goalscorer with more than one goal at Euro 2024. Gakpo, Weghorst, Trauner, Baumgartner and Arnautovic have all found the net once.

The Netherlands have had more possession than their opposition in one of their two games; Austria have had more in both games.

Prediction: Netherlands to win (11/10)

Over/Under

Austria are likely to be the underdogs in this contest. Their energetic and combative nature has seen them produce a higher number of fouls than their Tuesday opposition. Austria conceded more than 15 fouls in both of their games so far, whilst Netherlands have conceded less than 15 in both of theirs.

Neither team are afraid of having an attempt on goal, with both sides having let fly 21 times across their two games. Austria, however, have been the more accurate of the two, hitting the target three more times across those two games than the Dutchmen, with nine of their attempts hitting the target.

We don't expect an abundance of corners in this one; both teams had six corners in their openers, and three in their follow-up matches, leaving under 6.5 at an enticing price for an accumulator.

Prediction: Austria 15+ fouls committed (10/3)

Prediction: Netherlands 11+ fouls committed (1/2)

Prediction: Over 23 match shots (2/9)

Prediction: Less than 10 match corners (4/7)

Player bets

Both teams have been enjoyable to watch, testament to the quality of some of their players.

With the chances expected to flow and the game to be open, we expect some of the following from some select operators.

Prediction: Cody Gakpo 3+ shots (7/4, won in Netherlands vs Poland), 1+ shot on target (8/11, won in both games)

Jerdy Schouten to be fouled (1/2, won in both games)

Bart Verbruggen to make 4+ saves (2/1, won in both games)

Marcel Sabitzer 2+ shots (8/15, won in both games)

Total acca odds: 16/1

