Highlights England secured a 2-1 win over the Netherlands with a late goal from substitute Ollie Watkins.

Xavi Simons opened the scoring for the Dutch, but Harry Kane equalized from a penalty, leading to a tense second half.

England will face Spain in the EURO 2024 final at Berlin's Olympiastadion on July 14.

England booked themselves into the EURO 2024 final with another dramatic 2-1 win over the Netherlands at the Westfalenstadion on Wednesday night, with substitutes Cole Palmer and Ollie Watkins combining to grab the winner in injury time.

Unlike other England games - that have saved the drama for the end - the first-half of their semi-final fixture brought a fusion of entertainment, with Xavi Simons opening the scoring inside six minutes after nicking the ball from Declan Rice and powering a wonderful strike beyond Jordan Pickford from far out. Used to this scenario, the Three Lions were able to respond quickly when Denzel Dumfries controversially gave away a penalty that Harry Kane would convert.

At the start of the second-half, England rode their luck at times, with the Netherlands ramping up the pressure. The game seemed to stifle a little as extra-time became an escalating prospect. Virgil van Dijk and Wout Weghorst both came close to scoring, while Bukayo Saka had a goal chalked off just 10 minutes from regular time for offside. But it would be substitutes Cole Palmer and Ollie Watkins that would combine to make the difference, with the latter smashing the ball across the face of goal and into the back of the net. The Three Lions will play Spain in the final at Berlin's Olympiastadion on Sunday, 14th July.

Match Highlights

England Player Ratings

GK - Jordan Pickford - 7/10

The one player in generation Southgate that has faced a chorus of doubt. This is a narrative no more, and although he could have got a stronger hand on the opener, he made a fine save to keep van Dijk out just after the hour mark.

RWB - Bukayo Saka - 6.5/10

Those inswinging balls have been a major source of chances for England this summer; it's just a shame nobody ever seems to be on the end of them. Nevertheless, he was his side's 'real' bright spark, contrary to popular belief, and his mazey runs were a key plus point. In the second period, his impact faded quite a bit, but this shone light on his defensive qualities, too.

CB - Kyle Walker- 7/10

His pace at the back was much-needed against the Dutch as he swept up a run made by Malen in the first defensive action of the game. His front-footedness was a true statement of intent, and this earned the Manchester City captain some brownie points for his value in versatility. He looked much more like himself in this free role.

CB - John Stones - 6/10

Wasn't really tested all that much, but was decent when he needed to get involved.

CB - Marc Guehi - 6.5/10

Similar to Stones with his lack of involvement, but again, decent. He did so well to save a goal from Weghorst late on, holding his own when he was outstrength'd.

LWB - Kieran Trippier - 5/10

A little improvement from previous games, but still have to feel Trippier is one of the weak links in the side. He recycles possession far too often! Taken off for Shaw at half-time.

CM - Kobbie Mainoo - 7/10

The Manchester United starlet does his business away from the limelight. Because of this, it's extremely difficult to note his impact. But he did another grand job on Wednesday, and he has well and truly earned his place in the starting lineup.

CM - Declan Rice - 5.5/10

Slipped inside six minutes to gift Xavi Simons an easy route to goal, which the Dutch profited from by breaking the deadlock. Apart from this, Rice was steady, although his passes were often rushed when not under pressure and then too slow when they needed some urgency.

CAM - Jude Bellingham - 7/10

In typical Jude fashion, he said he wrote the scripts after the last victory, and he catalysed the move that led to the penalty to prove he might not be joking. His positivity on the ball was refreshing, and he carried that aura on Wednesday night, being the primary reason the Dutch couldn't get a foothold in midfield.

CAM - Phil Foden - 7.5/10

His first two involvements led to a loss of possession. However, the chapter where Phil Foden fails to turn up for England finally turned a page against the Netherlands. He carved out a great opportunity for himself when his dancing feet beat everyone but a goal-line clearance. His quick feet and incisive turns were a treat for those watching on, as the post stopped him for a second time in the first 45 minutes - this time from afar. Very quiet in the second-half and ran his match before he was subbed off for Palmer.

ST - Harry Kane - 6/10

Totemic to England's attacking successes throughout the Gareth Southgate era, Kane restored parity with his penalty kick in the 18th-minute. Yet again, though, he was toothless from open play. Hooked off with 10 left, but the penalty flatters his display.

Sub - Luke Shaw - 6/10

Didn't actually have as much of a say on the game as he did last time out, but he was still okay. Not good, not bad, just okay. Did come into action when his first-touch to set up Cole Palmer sent the whole crowd into anticipatory silence.

Sub - Cole Palmer - 7/10

His assist gave England the win. What a pass to find Watkins!

Sub - Ollie Watkins - 8/10

Scored the goal that took England into the final, showing his Premier League form would eventually make an appearance on the world stage.

Netherlands Player Ratings

GK - Bart Verbruggen - 6/10

Was called into action often and made plenty of decent saves, with only the guesswork of a penalty getting beyond him in the first period. Maybe should have saved Watkins' shot.

RB - Denzel Dumfries - 6/10

Controversially, he gave a penalty away early after his side gained the lead. He made up for this by making a goal-line clearance. He continued to redeem, being aerially astute, both in attack and defence.

CB - Stefan de Vrij - 6/10

Didn't misplace a single pass in the first half. This was translated into a decent defensive assurance, too.

CB - Virgil van Dijk - 7/10

He was calm and composed on the ball, a supreme presence off it, making sure England couldn't get too close to goal until late on. Almost took the scoreline back into his side's grasp when he latched onto a Veerman set-piece from close-range.

LB - Nathan Ake - 5.5/10

Tried to take the game to his opponent late into the first-half after being a spectator for much of the period. Didn't do much after the break.

CM - Jerdy Schouten - 6/10

Somehow made just 13 touches in the first-half - and this perfectly summarised how difficult the Dutch found to get a grip on the tie. He improved drastically in the second-half, unveiling a new version of himself as he regained control for the Dutch.

CAM - Xavi Simons - 7/10

He scored an absolute peach to open the scoring, and his energy was unsappable. This faded as England grew into the game, but he did still manage to maintain some control on the rare occasion he got on the ball.

CM - Tijjani Reijnders - 6/10

He chased shadows for a lot of the first period as the Dutch midfield was outnumbered in the centre of the pitch. He seemed to lack good communication, just to further dent his performance. Improved in the second half, but wasn't the best midfielder in his side, still.

RW - Donyell Malen - 6/10

His pressing and speed of transition brought Dutch delight in the first-half. Leaving Trippier in his tracks, Malen was devastating early on. It was his tackle that brought the first goal. Nevertheless, that didn't stop him from being taken off at the break.

ST - Memphis Depay - 5/10

He linked up play nicely to give Malen a chance, but was subbed off in the 35th minute through injury.

LW - Cody Gakpo - 6.5/10

Atypically quiet in the first-half. Improved after the break, driving at the defence and causing Pickford a lot of problems with his tantalising crosses into Weghorst. He was the main danger man after the break, for sure.

Sub - Joey Veerman - 6/10

Did very little to change the midfield outlay. But his curling free-kick from far out almost saw the Netherlands take the lead again when it met van Dijk.

Sub - Wout Weghorst - 6/10

It's a real surprise Wout Weghorst doesn't start for his nation. Whenever he comes on, he makes a difference. Dropping deep to help his teammates click into gear was a notable switch from the first-half. Again, aerial prowess and drawing others into the game was a key difference maker.

Player of the Match - Ollie Watkins

The Dutch defence had it easy for most of the night, but Ollie Watkins came on and took the game by the scruff of the neck and took it upon himself to send England to their second consecutive European Championship final.

His turn, his shot, his emotions that followed, everything was perfect. It showed that, if Southgate trusts him more often, Watkins could be the one to take the Three Lions into their next dawn.