The Netherlands welcome Germany to Amsterdam's Johan Cruyff Arena on Tuesday evening, as both sides look to take more control of their Nations League group. The two nations arrive to this fixture following thumping victories that saw them both score five goals, and now, battling it out for top spot in League A Group 3, this one looks set to be yet another interesting chapter in the prestigious rivalry.

Germany are four-time FIFA World Cup winners and three-time European champions, but have yet to reach the final four in three editions of the Nations League. The Netherlands are looking to end their decades-long wait for a trophy, since Euro 88. This will be the 47th meeting between Germany and the Netherlands. Germany have won 17, whilst drawing 17 and losing 12.

Netherlands vs. Germany: Match Information When September 10th, 2024 Where Johan Cruyff ArenA Time 19:45 BST Location Amsterdam, Netherlands TV Viaplay International YouTube

Outcome

Germany have a better chance at victory

Germany have won three of the previous four meetings against the Netherlands. Die Mannschaft have also won seven of the last 10 fixtures under Julian Nagelsmann, meaning they are a team in form. Although, as said, both sides arrive with goals in their arsenal, Germany are expected to prevail. The two sides last met in March 2024, when Germany ended as 2-1 winners.

The Netherlands began their Nations League campaign on Saturday evening, as they took on Bosnia and Herzegovina in Eindhoven. Starting up front in the absence of Memphis Depay, Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee scored his first international goal with a smart flicked header, and despite conceding an equaliser, the Oranje were back in front when Tijjani Reijnders converted Zirkzee's assist just before half-time.

The second period saw three more goals come through Cody Gakpo, Wout Weghorst and Xavi Simons, as the Oranje ran out 5-2 winners in their first match since exiting Euro 2024 at the semi-final stage. That win placed the Netherlands second in the group after the first game, while Germany sit top with a better goal difference following matchday one.

Despite missing several retired stalwarts, new-look Germany thrashed Hungary in Dusseldorf, with Kai Havertz becoming the fifth different scorer from a late penalty. After coming up short at their home Euros, Germany are targeting a first Nations League finals appearance next summer, before building towards the 2026 World Cup.

Match Odds Netherlands Win 13/8 Draw 12/5 Germany Win 8/5

Over/Under

Goals expected as exciting rivalry continues

This match-up should expect goals, as neither side has kept a clean sheet in the last five meetings against each other, with the Over 2.5 landing in five of the previous six. Both teams tend to find the scoresheet in this fixture, with both sides scoring in the last five meetings. In fact, the odds for both teams to score sit at 8/15 for 'yes' and 11/8 for 'no'.

This storied rivalry has never been short of action. Back in 1974, Germany beat the Netherlands in the World Cup final despite the Dutch national side possessing a reportedly stronger outfit powered by Johan Cruyff and the philosophy of 'Total Football'. In 1988's fiercely contested affair, the Netherlands took revenge in Germany to knock them out of the European Championship at the semi-final stage as the Oranje came from behind to stun the hosts. Marco van Basten sealed a 2-1 win two minutes from time. Unfortunately, the fixture has been known for shameful incidents, most notably Frank Rijkaard's spitting towards Rudi Voller in the World Cup of 1990.

Goal Over/Under Over 2.5 Goals 23/20 Under 2.5 Goals 4/6

Goalscorers

German options look dangerous

In terms of goalscorers, the German presence can't be ignored. Five different scorers against Hungary (Niclas Fullkrug, Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz, Aleksandar Pavlovic and Kai Havertz) shows Germany's dexterity if required.

An exciting front four could start again. Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala should support either one or both of Kai Havertz and Niclas Fullkrug. The latter has now scored 14 times in just 22 international appearances. It must be said too, that Musiala may continue to step up. The Bayern Munich star has scored five of his six senior international goals to date under Nagelsmann.

Goalscorers Players First Scorer Anytime Scorer Kai Havertz 11/2 15/8 Cody Gakpo 7/1 12/5 Florian Wirtz 8/1 11/4 Jamal Musiala 8/1 11/4 Robert Andrich 18/1 13/2 Denzel Dumfries 22/1 8/1

Prediction

Germany to sneak in Amsterdam

Although the Netherlands' home form is excellent - Ronald Koeman’s side have won four of the last five home games at the Johan Cruyff Arena - including three consecutive victories over Canada, Republic of Ireland and Scotland - Germany's attack of Havertz, Wirtz and Musiala is expected to be too much. Germany have also won three of the previous four meetings against the Dutch, and fuelled by the home Euros disappointment, they'll be determined to mute the home crowd in the capital.

Prediction: Netherlands 1-2 Germany

All odds courtesy of Bet365, accurate as of 09/09/24