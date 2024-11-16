This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The match between the Netherlands and Hungary was suspended due to a medical emergency after a member of the Hungarian staff collapsed in the dugout. Just seven minutes into the game, the individual collapsed and was in need of serious medical attention. As a result, the match was brought to a halt.

It led to some distressing scenes inside the Johan Cruyff Arena, before the individual in question was taken inside and away from the pitchside. In a show of respect, many surrounded the scene to protect the Hungarian staff member from the cameras and keep them out of eye-shot.

