In order to gain advantage of their two-legged tie in the Nations League, Ronald Koeman's Netherlands hosted the Euro 2024 winners, Spain, at De Kuip on Thursday evening – and after a rocky start to the night, the away nation had Mikel Merino's late equaliser to thank as the scoreline finished 2-2.

Nico Williams, Atheltic Bilbao's superstar, opened the scoring within ten minutes by receiving the ball, swiveling and finishing past Bart Verbruggen with ease. Advantage to Luis de la Fuente's men, who looked dangerous during every attack they mustered.

Despite calls from the home contingent to attack, Spain's well-drilled set-up cut anything exciting out at source. That was until Gakpo drew the Dutch level after some brilliant work by Jeremie Frimpong on the right – "Euphoria in Rotterdam!" exclaimed the commentator as the fans erupted into raptures.

A scintillating start to the second 45, Reijnders' cute finish into the bottom left corner was all they deserved after how they entered the break. Once again, the ever-energetic Frimpong was instrumental as he burst up the right flank and squared it to his eagerly awaiting compatriot.

The visiting nation were somewhat rejuvenated by their host of changes with just 24 minutes left of regulation time - but the introductions of Dani Olmo, Ayoze Perez and Mikel Oyarzabal were to no avail, as they were handed an unlikely draw.

With the score poised at 2-1 to Oranje and the Spaniards looking increasingly threatening, Jorrel Hato's needless red card sent the hosts into defence mode. To conclude an absorbing first leg, they parked plenty of men behind the ball in an attempt to keep their opponents to just one goal – and that they did until the dying embers.

Deep into stoppage time, Brighton's Bart Verbruggen couldn't hold William's shot and, thus, parried it out into the vicinity of substitute Mikel Merino, who was on hand to gobble the chance up and slot it home, despite the Netherlands' best efforts to keep their goal dry.

Netherlands vs Spain - Match Statistics Netherlands Statistic Spain 40 Possession (%) 60 10 Shots 15 4 Shots on target 6 2 Yellow cards 2 5 Saves 2 2 Corners 4

Netherlands Player Ratings

GK – Bart Verbruggen – 5/10

A tad out of sort for Williams' goal, the Brighton shot stopper did not look awfully confident in between the sticks – as evidenced by his 40% success rate from long balls in the first half. Poor goalkeeping for Merino's equaliser.

RB – Lutsharel Geertruida – 6/10

Endured a shaky start to proceedings but grew into the game and did a good job at keeping the tricky Williams under wraps for the best part of the 90-minute encounter in Rotterdam.

CB – Virgil van Dijk – 6/10

A typically imposing performance from the skipper himself and acted as a threat in both boxes, using his height – and overall size – to his advantage as always. The less active of the Dutch centre-backs, you can always count on Van Dijk, can't you?

CB – Jan Paul van Hecke – 7/10

Making just his third national team appearance, the Brighton & Hove Albion man was composed in possession and measured out of it. His passing was a reliable aspect of the Netherlands' impressive performance on home soil and he was defensively sound too.

LB – Jorrel Hato – 5/10

His error led to Spain's first of the night as Yamal, too easily, won back possession of the ball and attacked the home side's six-yard box. That said, he hugely improved post-error but was then shown a straight red card for a studs-up challenge on Le Normand.

CM –​​​​​