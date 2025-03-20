Netherlands and Spain will go head-to-head in the first leg of their UEFA Nations League quarter-final on Thursday night as the European champions look to defend their crown as champions.

Ronald Koeman's side will come into the game with just one win in their last five matches, after a draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina last time out. Luis De La Fuente's side on the other hand are in fine form and have won their last five in a row which helped them top their Nations League group.

Both sides are missing key players ahead of this game which leaves the managers with big decisions to make, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expects the teams to line up.

Netherlands Team News

Zirkzee left out of the squad

Koeman has opted to leave Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee out of his squad despite his recent resurgence of form, instead opting for the return of Memphis Depay in attack.

Nathan Ake, Denzel Dumfries and Jerdy Schouten are all out injured too, while Frenkie De Jong is fit and available to return after ankle troubles all season.

Netherlands Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Joshua Zirkzee Not selected 01/04/2025 Nathan Ake Foot 01/06/2025 Denzel Dumfries Leg 05/04/2025 Jerdy Schouten Knock Unknown

Koeman Speaks on Squad Selection Ahead of Spain Clash

Speaking ahead of the first leg, Koeman revealed why Zirkzee was left out among other things.

"He wasn’t in the preliminary selection because I don’t think he’s good enough at the moment. In particular, scanning when turning or passing often goes wrong. Yes, in principle, form and fitness are always leading, but that is not always possible. "We have a lot of central defenders and midfielders, but we are somewhat limited up front. But even then, I still think that you have to earn your selection, and I think he doesn’t deserve that now, but that could be the case again in another period. “We needed a left-footed player due to the many injuries. He [Baas] is doing great at Ajax. For Dumfries’ position we have Timber, Geertruida and Frimpong.”

Netherlands Predicted XI

Timber to replace Dumfries

Netherlands Predicted XI: Verbruggen; Timber, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Hato; De Jong, Gravenberch; Simons, Reijnders, Gakpo; Memphis.

Netherlands Predicted Substitutes: Flekken (GK), Olij (GK), Frimpong (DEF), Geertruida (DEF), Van Hecke (DEF), Baas (DEF), Wieffer (MID), Koopmeiners (MID), Taylor (MID), Lang (FWD), Kluivert (FWD), Malen (FWD), Brobbey (FWD).

Koeman should switch to a back-four with several defensive injuries which should see £75m Van Dijk and £43m De Ligt paired up. In attack Cody Gakpo should get the nod alongside Memphis Depay, leaving Aston Villa star Donyell Malen on the bench.

Spain Team News

Casado suffers injury

Spain come into this tournament as one of the favorites and will be keen to defend their crown, but they will be without Barcelona star Marc Casado who suffered a knee injury recently.

Dani Carvajal is a long-term absentee with a knee injury while Inigo Martinez has withdrawn from the squad and been replaced by Dean Huijsen.

Spain Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Dani Carvajal Knee 01/08/2025 Marc Casado Knee 01/05/2025 Inigo Martinez Muscle 01/04/2025

De La Fuente Speaks Ahead of Netherlands v Spain

Speaking ahead of the game, manager De La Fuente spoke about the match.

Spain Predicted XI

Yamal to star out wide

Spain Predicted XI: Raya; Porro, Cubarsi, Le Normand, Cucurella; Zubimendi, Pedri, Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Williams.

Spain Predicted Substitutes: Simon (GK), Remiro (GK), Mingueza (DEF), Huijsen (DEF), Asencio (DEF), Grimaldo (DEF), Merino (MID), Baena (MID), Torres (FWD), Pino (FWD), Olmo (FWD), Ayoze (FWD), Zaragoza (FWD), Samu (FWD), Oyarzabal (FWD).

The Spanish side is likely to pick itself with a host of injuries to their usual team, but Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams should still continue in attack, while Martin Zubimendi should continue in midfield in the absence of Rodri.