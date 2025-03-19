Two of Europe’s superpowers go head-to-head when the Netherlands host Spain in their UEFA Nations League quarter-final first leg at Feyenoord's De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam on Thursday night (Central European Time).

Spain are favourites to win on the night and that comes as no surprise, given their status as European champions. They were outstanding en route to lifting the Henri Delaunay in Berlin last July, and events since then have confirmed their status as Europe’s no.1 national team.

Result Decimal Odds Fractional Odds US Moneyline Netherlands 3.25 9/4 +225 Draw 3.5 88/35 +250 Spain 2.4 7/5 +140

Spain’s record in their six Nations League autumn internationals on the back of their Euro 2024 triumph was an excellent W5-D1-L0. They won home and away against Denmark and Switzerland, won at home to Serbia, and only dropped points away to Serbia (0-0). In their five wins, they scored 13 times in total, conceding only four goals.

What chance do the Netherlands have of halting the Spanish juggernaut? Not much, is our view. They played some good football at Euro 2024 but were eventually stopped when they were beaten by England (2-1) in the semi-finals.

Ronald Koeman's side's record in their six Nations League autumn internationals was markedly inferior to Spain’s, too (W2-D3-L1). Emphatic home wins over Bosnia and Herzegovina (5-2) and Hungary (4-0) do not necessarily provide evidence that the Netherlands will be good enough to beat Spain.

The Netherlands' failure to win the away fixtures against either of the two sides they beat – they drew 1-1 in both Hungary and Bosnia and Herzegovina – coupled with the fact they picked up just one point from their two encounters with Germany – they drew 2-2 at home, and lost 1-0 in Germany – suggests they will struggle to win here.

Best bet

Spain are clearly the stronger of these two sides. If you are looking for a selection in the Match Odds market, Spain would be our pick. As our odds table above shows, the visitors are available at a best price of 2.4 (7/5) at the time of writing.

That said, there are other ways of supporting Spain that may be more appealing if you are looking for a more conservative selection on the match.

Spain our Draw No Bet Pick

If, like us, you believe Spain are the stronger side and should win, but are concerned about the fact that the Netherlands will be dangerous opposition, then the Draw No Bet market may be the one for you.

With the Draw No Bet market, you have the safety net of having your stakes returned in the event of the game finishing in a draw. On this market, you can back either the home or the away side, with the draw effectively eliminated from the equation.

The downside is that, whichever team you back, they will be available at shorter odds than they would be in the Match Odds market (because you are granted the luxury of having your stakes returned, rather than losing them, in the event of the game ending in a draw).

The positive is effectively the same point, however: you have your stakes refunded, rather than losing them, should the match finish all-square.

Best bet

Spain are available in the Draw No Bet market at odds of 1.73 (8/11). We would rather back them in this market than in the Match Odds market because we are wary of the threat the Netherlands will pose.

We believe the chances of Spain losing are slim. With this selection, we are confident that we will either have a winning selection, or have our stakes refunded.

Top selection - Spain Draw No Bet (1.73)

Gakpo the Goalscorer Pick

The Netherlands scored 13 goals in their six autumn internationals. Their leading scorer in those matches was Denzel Dumfries (three goals). Cody Gakpo, Tijjani Reinders and Wout Weghorst scored two goals each, while Brian Brobbey, Teun Koopmeiners, Xavi Simons and Joshua Zirkzee all scored once.

Spain also scored 13 goals in their six autumn internationals. The only player to score more than once was midfielder Fabian Ruiz (who scored twice), and then 11 different players (Alex Baena, Bryan Gil, Joselu, Julian Laporte, Alvaro Morata, Mikel Oyarzabal, Ayoze Perez, Yeremy Pino, Ferran Torres, Bryan Zaragoza, Martin Zubimendi) each got on the scoresheet once.

Best bet

The fact that Spain have shared out their goals among so many different players in recent months makes it difficult to make a strong case for any one of their players to be the primary choice in the Anytime Goalscorer market.

For the Netherlands, things are a little clearer. Dumfries - who misses this game through injury - was an unlikely top scorer for them during the autumn months, but there is a smaller stock of reliable goalscorers in their ranks.

Selected Anytime Goalscorer Contenders Decimal Odds (Fractional Odds) Samu Omorodion 3.5 (5/2) Alvaro Morata 3.7 (27/10) Mikel Oyarzabal 4.0 (3/1) Ayoze Perez 4.2 (16/5) Dani Olmo 4.5 (7/2) Cody Gakpo 4.5 (7/2) Brian Brobbey 4.5 (7/2) Memphis Depay 4.5 (7/2) Ferran Torres 4.6 (18/5) Lamine Yamal 5.25 (17/4) Alex Baena 5.25 (17/4) Nico Williams 5.5 (9/2) Justin Kluivert 5.6 (23/5) Yeremy Pino 6.0 (5/1) Xavi Simons 6.0 (5/1)

As the odds table above shows, the shortest-priced players for the home side in the Anytime Goalscorer market are Gakpo and Brobbey. They are both available at 4.5 (9/2). Of the two, we prefer Gakpo, who has proved a reliable finisher for the Netherlands during the past 12 months.

Even though we are favouring Spain to at least avoid defeat, we recognize the scoring potential that the Netherlands have.

If we were making a selection in this market, we would split our stakes across Gakpo and a player that doesn't even make the list above: Reijnders. He is available at a best price of 6.5 (11/2), which is appealing given his ability to get into scoring positions.

By splitting your stakes across Gakpo and Reijnders, you would make a profit as long as one of them scored.

Odds from Oddschecker - Correct as of 19/03/2025