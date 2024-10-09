Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been told that 'everybody' in the Netherlands thinks that he has no future at Old Trafford after a poor start to the Red Devils' season, which has seen them win just three of their opening 10 games in all competitions, according to journalist Marcel van der Kraan.

The former Ajax boss was reportedly given a vote of confidence by Red Devils chiefs after they held a meeting in London on Tuesday, continuing in his role despite his poor form to start the season, with United lingering firmly in the bottom half of the Premier League. Just two wins in the top-flight from a possible seven games means that United are closer to the relegation zone than they are to the top four, which is their ultimate goal under their gaffer - but whilst Ten Hag is set to continue beyond the international break, he has been told that people in his home nation aren't convinced that he has a future at the Theatre of Dreams.

Erik Ten Hag 'Has No Future at Manchester United'

The Dutchman has been teetering over the edge for some time

Speaking on talkSPORT, Dutch football journalist Van der Kraan has stated that the feeling surrounding Ten Hag in the Benelux nation is that he doesn't have a future at United.

Erik ten Hag's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking, 2024/25 Stats Output Squad rank Goals scored 5 =18th Goals conceded 8 =5th Shots taken per game 12.7 =11th Shots against per game 12.1 6th xG 10.96 12th

And with the manager seemingly on borrowed time after a tough spell at the end of last season, the pressure will be on him to perform in the coming weeks as United aim to clamber themselves out of the bottom half and into Champions League reckoning. Van der Kraan said:

"He seemed very confident over the last few days, but that is the only was that he can beat it at the moment, or he can hold himself up. "If he was to let his head go down, then everybody would be on top of him. And he's showing that last bit of resilience, which he probably needs to survive there. "Everybody in the Netherlands is convinced that there is no future for him at Manchester United."

Manchester United's Fixtures Don't Get Much Easier

The Red Devils will face resilient sides in their next two games

Ten Hag's men have not won in the Premier League for almost four weeks, only registering a late opening day victory over Fulham to start their season in the correct manner - before a win over Southampton to get the ball rolling.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erik ten Hag has won 69 of his 125 games in charge of Manchester United.

But it's been poor from there, with no goals in their previous three top-flight games in the form of goalless draws against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa, which sandwiched a 3-0 hammering at home to Tottenham Hotspur. To further that, they could only muster a 1-1 draw at home to Eredivisie side Twente in the Europa League before a 3-3 stalemate against Porto, which was a good result on paper but not when you consider that they went 2-0 up in Portugal.

Barring a 7-0 win against Barnsley in the League Cup, there haven't been any convincing home performances so far and with Brentford up at home next, the Red Devils will look to thwart one of the league's highest-scoring sides.

And with Brentford being an equally tough side to break down, a poor result on home turf could leave Ten Hag hanging perilously over the edge of the sack ahead of a tricky fixture away at West Ham United.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 09-10-24.