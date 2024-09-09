Key Takeaways Netherlands & Germany face off after winning their opening UEFA Nations League clashes.

Germany missing big names but devastating frontline expected to remain the same.

Manchester United duo Matthijs de Ligt and Joshua Zirkzee expected to start for Ronald Koeman's outfit.

Two free-scoring sides from the UEFA Nations League will do battle with one another on Tuesday night, as the Netherlands play host to Germany. WIth both teams smashing five goals beyond their opening day foes in League A Group Three, speculative eyes will swivel toward this fixture with intrigue, with both sides featuring world-class players and a keen sense of optimism from both sides, following disappointments from both in this summer's edition of the Euro's hosted, by Tuesday's visitors.

Both teams will be looking to make their mark on the occasion as they seek to win the tournament, and to get you ready for the contest, here is all the available team news, and our predicted starting lineups for the Netherlands vs Germany.

Netherlands Team News

Zirkzee to keep his place

Having got off the mark with his first national goal against Bosnia in matchweek 1, Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee will be expecting to keep his place against Die Mannschaft, albeit with Brian Brobbey of Ajax and Burnley's Wout Weghorst ready and waiting in the wings - Liverpool star Cody Gakpo can also be deployed there as a false nine.

Along with midfield operators Marten de Roon and Georginio Wijnaldum, as well as veteran defender Daley Blind, Ronald Koeman has hit the paper after leaving two regular forward operators at home for this round of fixtures - he has publicly rowed about Steven Bergwijn's move to the Saudi Pro League, whilst also omitting Memphis Depay as the former Manchester United and Barcelona forward searches for a new club.

Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven and Joey Veerman have pulled out of the squad with injuries, but long-term Arsenal absentee Jurrien Timber made his return to national duty in the rout against Bosnia - coming off the bench alongside his brother, Quinten Timber, to represent their country together for the first time.

Netherlands Predicted XI

Koeman expected to keep things the same

Don't expect many changes, if any, from the Dutch going into this one. They went strong in their opening game, to great effect, and are likely to be doing the same to pile the pressure onto Germany. Following his maiden Netherlands goal, Zirkzee will stake his claim again for a start on Tuesday, flanked by Xavi Simons and the aforementioned Cody Gakpo.

A midfield three of Jerdy Schouten, Tijjani Reijnders and Ryan Gravenberch displayed formidable control and balance against Bosnia, and will more than likely be deployed once again.

In defence, Denzel Dumfries was withdrawn from the Bosnia game with a knock, with Lutsharel Geertruida his replacement on the night, but the Inter right-back is likely to be fit enough to start. He was joined in the defensive line by Manchester United's Matthijs de Ligt, Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and Manchester City's Nathan Ake in a defence full of Premier League rivalry, and is likely to do so once again, with Stefan de Vrij, Timber and Jeremie Frimpong all waiting in the wings.

Having spent the start of his Premier League season with Brighton on the shelf, Bart Verbruggen returned to contention recently and played his part against Bosnia. He is the nation's go-to in goal, and is unlikely to be switched out against Germany.

Germany Team News

Captain Kimmich faces first big test

In the visiting corner, Germany are continuing their transition to a more youthful outlook on their squad, with the likes of Manuel Neuer, Thomas Müller, Ilkay Gundogan and Toni Kroos no longer available for contention. Julian Nagelsmann has meanwhile appointed Joshua Kimmich as the nation's captain.

The Bayern Munich star will lead his nation for the 10th time on Tuesday - assuming he starts - in a game where an exciting four-pronged attacking spear could re-form once more, with Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala likely to play support to one or both of Kai Havertz and Niclas Füllkrug, with the latter having found the net on 14 occasions in just 22 Germany showings.

Meanwhile, injured Leroy Sane continues to struggle with a hit, and as such has been left in Munich, whilst Real Madrid star Antonio Rudiger has been left to rest. The centre-back's absence from the side will likely mean Jonathan Tah will get the nod to partner Nico Schlotterbeck in the defensive regiment.

Germany Predicted XI

Devastating front line expected to cause problems

Havertz and Fullkrug were deployed together against Hungary to devastating effect, with both players finding the net. Also among the goals were wingers Wirtz and Musiala, with the exciting wide duo in line to start once again as part of a terribly effective four-pronged attack.

After adding a fourth goal of the game against Hungary, his first ever for Germany no less, Alex Pavlovic may continue his surge to prominence by being entrusted with a big start, after having a great effect on proceedings after coming off the bench against Hungary. He will likely be there in tandem with the tough-tackling Robert Andrich, who is becoming a mainstay in the German side.

With the aforementioned Rudiger left at home, Jonathan Tah, as mentioned, will likely be the man to join Nico Schlotterbeck at the centre of the defence, flanked by Alex Mittelstadt and captain Joshua Kimmich. Following the international retirement of national legend Manuel Neuer, Marc-Andre ter Stegen is the next man up between the German posts, having started against Hungary, and will more than likely continue to do so, with Oliver Baumann and Alex Nubel waiting behind him in the wings.