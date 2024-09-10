The Netherlands and Germany played out a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Tuesday night, showcasing end-to-end action as Julian Nagelsmann's side remain top of their Nations League group on goal difference.

In a full-tilted affair, Tijjani Reijnders gave the Netherlands an early advantage by opening the scoring just two minutes into the match. Despite this promising start, Germany quickly seized control, dominating possession and applying relentless pressure. The Netherlands' defense held firm for a while, but the German onslaught proved too much to withstand.

It was only a matter of time before the visitors found the equalizer, with Deniz Undav capitalising on a rebound after Matthijs de Ligt’s error while attempting to play out from the back. Undav's opportunistic strike restored parity, reflecting Germany's persistent push for a breakthrough, before Pascal Gross slid the ball through to Joshua Kimmich to give Julian Nagelsmann's side a 2-1 lead at the break.

The second half kicked off in a similar fashion to the start of the match, with high energy and intense attacking play. The Netherlands immediately pushed forward, and their persistence soon paid off. A series of intricate passes and smart movement in Germany's box created an opening for Denzel Dumfries, who coolly finished to bring the score level once more.

As time wore on, the match fizzled into the Amsterdam air, and while the Netherlands showed for all that they were worth - in the end, De Ligt's two costly moments of madness led to a draw.

Match Highlights

Full match highlights will be posted when available...

Netherlands Player Ratings

Mathijjs De Ligt has tough night

GK - Bart Verbruggen - 6/10

Not at fault for either of the two goals. In fact, he did well to keep Germany out in the first one, before his defenders failed to clear the ball.

RB - Denzel Dumfries - 8.5/10

Should have done much better when an opportunity to nod in a cross from close-range presented itself. Nevertheless, ran the line well and stopped Jamal Musiala from having a say on proceedings. He, instead, got on the scoresheet himself with a tap-in at the start of the second period, being a menace all over the pitch.

CB - Matthijs De Ligt - 3.5/10

Man United's new boy played out a disastrous night. It was his mistake whilst playing out from the back led to Undav's equaliser, before his failure to clear the ball gifted Germany the lead. He was the architect of his side's downfall and United fans will want to look away as he lasted just 45 minutes before being called to the bench.

CB - Virgil Van Dijk - 7/10

If the dodgeball rules were reversed, then Ronald Koeman's colossal centre-back would have had no problem winning. For every Musiala, Havertz, Undav, or Wirtz chance, Virgil Van Dijk was at least a couple of strides ahead of play to prevent any shot reaching Verbruggen - even if all his efforts were come undone by others around him.

LB - Nathan Ake - 6/10

It was a typically composed display by Nathan Ake, until he overstretched to regain possession and was stretchered off before the end of the first-half.

CM - Jerdy Schouten - 5.5/10

Struggled to make an impact in the first half and was substituted at halftime in favour of Quinten Timber.

CM - Ryan Gravenberch - 8/10

Provided the assist for the opener and helped dominate midfield, just as he did against Manchester United last weekend. A notable highpoint of his performance was a stunning pass from near his own box which led to Xavi Simons' one-on-one opportunity.

RW - Xavi Simons - 7/10

His movement in and around the area were a joy to behold. Although he wasn't great at converting his glaring chances, he ensured the German backline always had to remain on task. He was the one that catalysed the move finishing with Dumfries' poked goal.

CAM - Tijjani Reijnders - 7/10

Scored the opener, but was fairly quiet for a lot of the first-half. Grew into the game as the night trudged on and was effective in tight areas.

LW - Cody Gakpo - 7/10

Criminally underrated at Liverpool, Cody Gakpo has long been the brightest star at international level. On the world stage, there are very few that perform more consistently than him, and this happened again on Tuesday night. Give the ball to the winger and he will be sure to make things happen, even when nothing seems forthcoming.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: At just 25 years old, Cody Gakpo already has 107 goals and 66 assists for club and country.

ST - Brian Brobbey - 7/10

In an attacking setup that needed to be clinical when chances arose, Brian Brobbey often went missing in the first-half, touching the ball just 13 times in that timeframe. More than played his part, though, assisting Dumfries for his equaliser.

Sub - Jurrien Timber - 6.5/10

Came on for the injured Ake and put in a solid shift in the Man City defender's absence.

Sub - Jan Paul van Hecke - 6/10

A solid performance from De Ligt's replacement, who looked much more assured at the back.

Sub - Quinten Timber - 6/10

Brought on for the second half for Schouten and looked decent in the engine room.

Sub - Lutsharel Geertruida - 5/10

Brought on with 15 minutes left to play but didn't have much time to impact proceedings.

Sub - Wout Weghorst - N/A

The big centre-forward only had eight minutes to grab a goal. Not on long enough to impact the tie.

Germany Player Ratings

Deniz Undav leads the charge

GK - Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 6/10

His rushed ball out led to the early goal. With very little to do besides that, though, the Barcelona shot-stopper's rating remained fairly neutral.

RB - Joshua Kimmich - 8/10

After successfully dealing with Gakpo all half, Joshua Kimmich then ran up the other end and bagged himself a goal, marking a well-rounded performance for the Bayern Munich right-back.

CB - Nico Schlotterbeck - 7/10

As the first recipient of a yellow card, a lot of Germany's early defending made for a worrying watch for Julian Nagelsmann in the first-half, and Nico Schlotterbeck did very little to ease these troubles. However, he definitely made up for it as he put in a stellar shift from about 20 minutes onwards.

CB - Jonathan Tah - 5/10

Was run ragged in the opener. As Reijnders found space easy to come by, Jonathan Tah should have done better to prevent the Netherlands from taking an early lead, before being subbed off at halftime.

LB - David Raum - 6/10

Decent, but nothing you'd write home about. Perhaps this is a little harsh as he really didn't need to do much, either, but a yellow card doesn't help his case.

CM - Pascal Gross - 7/10

Put his body where it hurt to assist the second Germany goal of the night. Won all his first-half duels and his passing was conservative-yet-effective throughout. Subbed off after an hour, but was more than important to Germany's fortunes.

CM - Robert Andrich - 7/10

As his midfield partners took up a more attacking role, Andrich was responsible for keeping things tight when his side were out of possession or defending a fast transition. He did this very well, and for that, he deserves more plaudits than he will probably get.

RW - Florian Wirtz - 8/10

The Bayer Leverkusen talisman was Germany's primary route to goal on Tuesday. His ghost-like dribbling was a handful for defenders, and he also did very well to track back when his defenders needed him.

CAM - Kai Havertz - 6.5/10

Tried his best to have more of an influence on the game, but his shots were usually met by Van Dijk, which made for a pretty dull affair for Arsenal's rejuvenated attacker.

LW - Jamal Musiala - 6/10

The star of the show during much of Germany's Euro 2024 endeavours, Jamal Musiala wasn't himself on Tuesday night. He really struggled to make an impact on the left flank, partly thanks to Dumfries' dominance.

ST - Deniz Undav - 8.5/10

Scored the qualiser when he was alive to De Ligt's error. Continuously pressed the Dutch backline and was a nuisance throughout. Subbed off after 60 minutes, earning a well-deserved rest after also playing a part in the second goal of the night.

Sub - Waldemar Anton - 6/10

Brought on at half-time for Tah and put in a solid shift at centre-half.

Sub - Maximilian Beier - 6.5/10

Undav's replacement on the night had a decent 30 minutes, getting a couple of shots off to worry his opponents.

Sub - Emre Can - 6/10

A solid performance from the former Liverpool man. Nothing flashy, just did what was required of him.

Sub - Aleksander Pavlovic - 6/10

Replaced the tired Gross, but didn't have too great an impact on the tie.

Sub - Chris Fuhrich - N/A

Not on long enough to record a rating.

Man of the Match - Deniz Undav

With a goal and assist, former Brighton frontman, Deniz Undav, continues to show he could well be the one to lead Germany into their new era. While Niklas Fullkrug and Kai Havertz were the trusted men over the summer, the 28-year-old's numbers for VfB Stuttgart cannot be ignored by his national team manager.

He scored 18 goals and provided nine assists, propelling his club into European qualification last term, and took on a starring role on Tuesday night. Undav was Germany's beacon throughout the tie, and could be Die Mannschaft's leading man for other upcoming games in 2024.