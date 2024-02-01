Highlights Another injury setback for Ben Simmons puts him in a frustrating situation familiar to him.

Since joining the Brooklyn Nets, Simmons has only played 49 games due to injuries, averaging 6.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 7.3 assists.

The Nets offense is better when Simmons is playing, shooting higher percentages from the field and beyond the arc. They will have to continue without him in tough upcoming matchups.

Another setback has appeared for Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons, putting him in a frustrating situation that has become too familiar.

After returning on Monday in Brooklyn's win over the Utah Jazz after missing three months due to a back injury, he got back on the injury report due to a different ailment. He flirted with triple-double territory before exiting the game, finishing with 10 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists in 18 minutes of action off the bench.

As reported by ESPN's Tim Bontemps, he sustained a knee contusion near the end of Monday's game. He originally had a probable status heading into Wednesday's contest against Phoenix, but he was ultimately declared out prior to tipoff.

“He’ll be day-to-day going forward. (He) had an MRI, no structural damage, which was good, but had some swelling in that knee.” - Jacques Vaughn

Injuries have held back Simmons since trade to Brooklyn

He has only made 49 appearances on the court since the 2021–22 season

If there is one thing that has surrounded Simmons since his controversial departure from Philadelphia, it has been injuries.

Since Brooklyn acquired him in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers that involved James Harden during the 2021-22 season, he’s played in just 49 games. Throughout those appearances on the court, he's averaged 6.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game.

This season, injuries have kept him off the court even more. Simmons has only taken part in seven games for the Nets this season, having been sidelined from Nov. 6 to Jan. 29. Whenever he was available, he would put up seven points, 10.4 rebounds, and 7.3 assists in nearly 30 minutes of action. Brooklyn is 4-3 when he plays.

Ben Simmons – Last 5 Games Date PTS REB AST FG% Jan. 29 (v. UTA) 10 8 11 100.0 Nov. 6 (v. MIL) 2 15 4 33.3 Nov. 3 (@ CHI) 8 9 6 50.0 Nov. 1 (@ MIA) 4 11 5 40.0 Oct. 30 (@ CHO) 11 10 8 83.3

It is undeniably difficult for Simmons to have to go through this situation once again, knowing how effective he is in multiple areas of the game. His ability to be versatile on the court brings plenty of benefits to a Brooklyn squad in need of that type of dimension to lessen the weight on star Mikal Bridges' shoulders.

The Nets seem to be better offensively when Simmons is helping with the ball-handling duties in the limited number of games he has played in this season. With him, they make 48.6 percent of their shots from the field and 39.2 percent from downtown. This declines to 45.9 percent overall and 36.3 percent from beyond the arc when he's not available.

The Nets are already familiar with Simmons missing games; he even did it when he joined the team as he was dealing with a significant back injury at the time. Luckily for them, this recent injury does not appear to be as serious, but it wouldn't be a surprise for some to remain wary until he returns fully healthy.

If he's out for another significant period of time, Brooklyn will have to continue as scheduled without Simmons. Their next four games feature tough matchups against the Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, and Cleveland Cavaliers starting Feb. 3.