Ben Simmons has had yet another significant setback in his long road to recovery. After showing signs of potentially emerging on the other side of his numerous extended stretches being sidelined due to injury, Simmons' 2023-24 NBA season will wrap up after just 15 games played.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Simmons is out for the remainder of the season while looking into new treatment options for his lower back nerve impingement. The injury is the same one that's bothered the Brooklyn Nets guard over the past two years, but is believed to be less severe.

Ben Simmons' Agent Takes Responsibility for Lingering Back Injuries

Nets guard's agent remains committed to finding the 'right answers'

The lingering injuries throughout Simmons' career have derailed a promising young career. While Simmons is just 27 years old, back injuries are unquestionably tough to come back from.

During a recent interview with SNY's Ian Begley, Bernie Lee, the Nets guard's agent, took responsibility for Simmons not being able to find a permanent solution to heal his back.

“We continue to try and find non-surgical options to allow Ben to move forward on a permanent basis and that is where this is my responsibility and I am (the) one to blame.”

Lee continued to explain that he had committed to Simmons that he'd do everything possible to find answers and the right specialists to work with. He shouldered the blame for that not being the case thus far.

“When I began working with Ben I made a commitment to him that I would do everything I could to find the right answers and specialists for him to work with (in order) to move forward from the issues he has been having. Clearly it hasn’t happened, and that's my responsibility."

Simmons has attempted to return from the back injuries on numerous occasions, and it's unknown what direction he'll attempt to go in order to find a long-term solution ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Ben Simmons' Impact When Healthy for Nets Was Noteworthy

Simmons remained a 'do-it-all' player when on the floor for Brooklyn

While fans rarely saw Simmons play a full complement of minutes this season, when he did, the flashes of upside quickly became apparent. The regular season began with Simmons averaging 8.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game over 30.3 minutes in three October games.

Ben Simmons' Stats by Month 2023-24 Month Games PPG RPG APG Oct. 3 8.3 10.0 8.3 Nov. 3 4.7 11.7 5.0 Dec. - - - - Jan. 1 10.0 8.0 11.0 Feb. 8 5.4 5.8 4.4

And although Simmons' struggles to find the bottom of the basket were an issue in November, he still averaged 11.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists over three games while logging 33.3 minutes per game. But as we've seen throughout his career, the setback for Simmons is and always has been the inability to stay on the floor.

The Nets guard played three games in October, three in November, one in January and eight in February before ultimately landing where things currently stand. Simmons will now have the remainder of this season and the full offseason to try to get healthy, and is under contract for one more season with the Nets before becoming an unrestricted free agent.