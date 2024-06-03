Highlights Dennis Smith Jr. is one of the NBA's top perimeter defenders and underrated impending free agents.

Smith's defensive metrics are impressive, with his presence significantly impacting opponents' scoring ability.

Despite his shooting struggles, Smith thrives as a playmaker and can be a valuable offensive asset.

The 2024 NBA free agent class includes well-known point guards, including James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Russell Westbrook and D'Angelo Russell. However, the best value on the market may not be a familiar name to the casual NBA fan.

Dennis Smith Jr. was billed as a potential franchise cornerstone when the Dallas Mavericks selected him with the ninth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. The NC State star boasted elite athleticism and playmaking ability. An anonymous NBA scout compared him to All-Star guards Baron Davis and Steve Francis.

"[Smith Jr.] Reminds me of Steve Francis and Baron Davis. If he stays healthy, he will be special." - NBA scout

Another NBA scout noted that Smith could be "one of the top point guards in the league".

"I think Smith could be one of the top point guards in the league, maybe even an All-Star." - NBA scout

In his rookie season, Smith averaged 15.2 points, 5.2 assists, and 3.8 rebounds, but he struggled with efficiency, shooting only 39.5 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from deep.

In the middle of his second season, he was traded to the New York Knicks as part of the Kristaps Porzingis deal. He struggled to find a consistent role with the team.

Smith bounced around the league, playing short stints with the Detroit Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers.

In 2022, Smith's NBA career appeared to be nearing its end. At the time, the athlete was considering trying out for the NFL. He discussed his thought process with Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News.

"If s*** don't work out, I'm just going to the NFL. And I was dead-ass serious. I put on hella weight. I was gonna try." - Dennis Smith Jr.

Fortunately, he landed another NBA opportunity, signing a one-year deal with the Charlotte Hornets. Smith's athleticism, speed, and tenacity always gave him defensive upside. There were flashes with the Knicks and Blazers. However, the point guard was finally able to put all the pieces together in Charlotte.

Dennis Smith Jr. Is One of the NBA's Best Perimeter Defenders

Smith is a dynamic on-ball defender

In his home state, the former lottery pick truly reinvented himself, becoming one of the league's most fearsome on-ball defenders.

The defensive metrics were outstanding. In 2022-23, opponents scored 10.7 fewer points per 100 possessions with Smith on the floor, per Cleaning the Glass. That ranked in the 99th percentile in the NBA. It also represented a major improvement over his 2021-22 season, where he only ranked in the 44th percentile.

Furthermore, opponents' effective field goal percentage cratered by 6.3 percent with Smith on the floor. That ranked in the 100th percentile and was the third-best individual mark in the association.

Last offseason, Smith signed a one-year contract with the Brooklyn Nets, where he proved that his breakout was real. During the 2023-24 season, he continued to harass opposing ball handlers, and his steal percentage of 3.2 was the second-highest in the NBA (minimum 1000 minutes played). His defensive box plus/minus of +1.8 was third among NBA point guards (minimum 1000 minutes played).

Individually, Smith performed well in his brief minutes guarding the league's top offensive talent. Let's take a look at some matchup-tracking data from last season with Smith as the primary defender:

Jayson Tatum: 7:56 minutes, 6 points (3-8 FG), 3 turnovers

Damian Lillard: 6:49 minutes, 3 points (1-6 FG), 2 turnovers

James Harden: 6:06 minutes, 0 points (0-2 FG), 3 turnovers

Jaylen Brown: 5:56 minutes, 2 points (0-2 FG)

Offensively, Smith remains a skilled playmaker. For his career, he is averaging 8.9 assists per 100 possessions. In addition, he has ranked in the 88th percentile or higher in assist percentage in each of the last three seasons.

Three-point shooting is a glaring weakness. Smith shot only 29.4 percent from deep last season, and I would not expect that to improve radically. However, Smith did shoot 37.1 percent on wide-open threes (closest defender 6 ft+ away), so defenses should not be able to give him the "Tony Allen treatment".

Potential Free Agent Fits for Smith

What teams could target the free-agent point guard?

Smith's last contract was worth approximately $2.5 million. Given his performance, he should seek a larger deal this summer. The San Antonio Spurs and Orlando Magic are two teams with cap space and a need at point guard. Smith's playmaking would make him a valuable rotation piece in either spot.

The Chicago Bulls are another logical fit. Lonzo Ball has not played a game in over two years, and his status appears uncertain. Coby White and Zach LaVine comprise a talented offensive backcourt, and Smith would add a needed defender/playmaker to stagger alongside either guard. They are projected to have the non-taxpayer mid-level exception ($12.859 million) and could allocate some of that money to target Smith.

If Smith values opportunity over money, the Phoenix Suns would be a tremendous fit. He could start alongside Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, and Jusuf Nurkic. Last season, the Suns made a mistake by playing without a traditional point guard, forcing Booker to initiate the offense. To maximize their offensive potential, they should acquire a capable floor general this offseason. The front office reportedly targeted Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell in trade talks, and Smith fits a similar profile as a playmaker/defender. Would he be willing to accept the veteran minimum? That seems like a stretch, but not impossible.

This offseason, Smith should have options. The 26-year-old guard will be an underrated name to watch.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, Cleaning the Glass, NBA, and Basketball Reference.