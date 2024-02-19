Highlights Vaughn's firing signifies the Nets' need for change after failing to capitalize on a Hall of Fame roster.

Sitting at 21-33 and 11th in the Eastern Conference, the Brooklyn Nets have decided to part ways with head coach Jaque Vaughn. He was hired last November when Steve Nash was fired.

He oversaw the Nets as they traded away James Harden, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving, and attempted to keep the Nets relevant in the post-Big Three era.

Vaughn led Brooklyn to a 13-15 record in the wake of those three trades, which was to be expected after the Nets hastily put together a roster to finish out the season. The Nets got swept by the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round, and are on the outside looking in for the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

In his stead, the Nets have promoted assistant coach Kevin Ollie, who joined the team ahead of this season. Ollie oversaw the Overtime Elite between 2021 and 2023, and served as the head coach of the University of Connecticut Men's Basketball team from 2012 to 2018, where he captured the 2014 NCAA National Championship.

What's next in Brooklyn?

Don't expect a quick turnaround

Brooklyn went all-in with a Hall of Fame roster featuring Durant, Harden, and Irving, but never reached the promised land. To acquire those stars, the Nets traded away seven first-round picks and received eight back, so there is some draft capital to build around.

The Nets have a solid cast of role-players. Mikal Bridges is still a lockdown defender, Cam Thomas can score with volume, Nic Claxton, an unrestricted free agent, is one of the best rim protectors in the league, and Ben Simmons has been showing flashes.

All of those players, while undeniably talented, are playing above their role. These are high-end role players who complement a star and make a good team better, but they are not the players who lead a team on a deep playoff run. The Nets need a star, and until they find a star, they need a scapegoat. Vaughn fit the bill.

After the Big-Three Nets only got out of the first round of the playoffs once, Brooklyn has only solidified its reputation as the little brother. Much like the LA Clippers, no matter who they employ or how many games they win, the Nets will always be the second team in New York.

With one of the most talented rosters ever assembled, the Nets failed to make any playoff noise. Part of that was due to injury, but a big reason behind the lack of success was the inability to insulate the stars with quality role-players. Now, Brooklyn has the opposite problem.

Vaughn's firing will not solve any problems this season, but it will help Brooklyn remove itself from the questionable results brought by Durant, Harden, and Irving. Billed as the league's best team, the Nets were instead a laughingstock, and firing Vaughn is a big step in clearing that reputation.