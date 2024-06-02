Highlights Rumors around the NBA suggest that unrestricted free agent Nic Claxton will likely re-sign with the Brooklyn Nets this season.

Claxton has shown constant improvement over the years and has become a solid starting-caliber big man in the NBA.

The news are reluctant to let Claxton leave as they plan to maintain relevancy.

The stench of the failed trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving still lingers in New York. But Brooklyn Nets fans have reason to remain optimistic about the future.

The Nets have a new coach in Jordi Fernandez. Brooklyn will soon be out from underneath the weight of Ben Simmons’ massive contract. Most importantly, the club has several players on the roster who are expected to thrive in the coming years, including Mikal Bridges.

Along those same lines, Brooklyn has also enjoyed having Nic Claxton in The Big Apple. So, understandably, the team wants to keep him around for many years to come. Claxton is considered one of the NBA’s top up-and-coming centers, which means he could command plenty of attention in the open market as an unrestricted free agent come July.

But will things even get that far? Possibly not, considering many around the NBA are under the assumption that Claxton will re-sign with the Nets.

Claxton’s History in Brooklyn

What Claxton has done for the Nets over the years

Claxton entered the league as the No. 31 pick of the 2019 NBA Draft. However, since most Nets’ fans were already soured by some questionable selections in previous drafts, it was hard for anyone to get excited about anything related to prospects.

Claxton had a quiet first few seasons in Brooklyn. He didn’t do much early in his career outside of his shot-blocking prowess.

The 25-year-old officially came to life during the 2022-23 campaign by averaging 12.6 points and 9.2 rebounds. He also logged 2.5 blocks per contest in that season, nearly double of what he posted in any of his three years prior. Not only that, the former Georgia Bulldog shot over 70 percent from the field, easily the best in the NBA.

Claxton’s production dropped slightly in 2023-24. However, that hasn’t stopped teams from expressing interest in acquiring his services.

Nic Claxton Stats Comparison Category 2022-23 Season 2023-24 Season PPG 12.6 11.8 RPG 9.2 9.9 BPG 2.5 2.1 FG% 70.5% 62.9%

Is Claxton Going Anywhere?

Executives around the league feel that Claxton will stay put in Brooklyn

According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, most assume Claxton returning to Brooklyn is almost a foregone conclusion.

"More and more, the perception around the NBA is that Claxton is likely to re-sign with the Nets." - Brian Lewis

It makes sense, considering he’s expressed his fondness for the organization, fans, and city. The Nets also have an advantage, with rival teams unable to negotiate with the shot-blocking specialist until 6 PM ET on June 30.

With that in mind, the Nets knew this day would come. As such, the front office has likely been planning on how to address this situation.

Nets GM Sean Marks also recently revealed in an interview with the New York Post that retaining Claxton is at the top of their priority list heading into the summer.

“Nic is the No. 1 priority for us, there’s no doubt about that. We hope he’s a Net for a very long time. We hope we can continue to build around him and build with him and so forth." - Sean Marks

Without question, the franchise has made countless mistakes over the years. But it appears letting Claxton walk isn't something Brooklyn is prepared to do, especially if the Nets are interested in returning to relevancy in the immediate future.