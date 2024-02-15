Highlights Nets struggle on offense, missing 50 shots on 81 attempts, leading to a crushing loss.

Celtics dominate with hot shooting, converting on 57.8% of field goals and 50% of three-pointers.

Celtics extend winning streak to six games, while the Nets remain outside of playoff contention.

In simple terms, the Boston Celtics flat-out dominated the Brooklyn Nets in a 136-86 victory on Wednesday night.

Payton Pritchard got his time to shine off the bench as he led the team in scoring with 28 points on 11-of-16 shooting from the field, entertaining the fans at TD Garden with the six three-pointers he splashed from downtown.

Derrick White was right behind him with 27 points on 10-of-16 shooting. Following a 41-point explosion the other night, Jayson Tatum quietly had a great showing with 20 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists. Kristaps Porzingis also added 15 points and five rebounds, while Sam Hauser tallied 14 points and five rebounds.

The Nets saw Trendon Watford provide a team-high 15 points off the bench. The only other player to score in double-digits for Brooklyn was Mikal Bridges, who only mustered up 10 points, four rebounds, and four assists as the team couldn't break past Boston's defense.

Nets couldn't score against Boston

Missed 50 shots on 81 attempts

Brooklyn just couldn't get anything to go their way throughout Wednesday's matchup.

Despite having the return of key player Cam Johnson, the Nets had a hard time getting the ball to go through the rim. They only converted on six of their 23 shot attempts (1-of-6 from three) while Boston led 30-15 after the first quarter. They were outrebounded, outdished, and outmatched to begin the game as their woeful start ended up being their downfall.

The Nets' starters were out of sorts while Boston enjoyed their momentum behind the home crowd, with Bridges being the only one out of the five to reach the double-digit mark. Everyone else in the lineup combined for just 19 points on a dreadful 25.9 percent shooting from the field. The 34 points they scored once halftime came around was also a season-low for the team.

Brooklyn Nets +/- vs. Boston Celtics Players +/- Mikal Bridges -30 Dorian Finney-Smith -15 Cam Thomas -35 Trendon Watford -26 Nic Claxton -26 Dennis Schröder -27

Once the final buzzer sounded for the final score, the Nets made history and it wasn't the good kind. This loss marked the first time since October 1978 that Brooklyn lost a game by 50 or more points, the last time occurring in a 139-87 defeat to Houston. It will be a night to forget, and one that will need the team to reflect on it and correct the errors made throughout the matchup.

The Celtics were scorching hot from everywhere

Had 50-50-80 shooting splits throughout the game

With Porzingis returning to the rotation, the Celtics took comfort in resting Jaylen Brown and Al Horford. The former took the night off to heal a right shoulder contusion while the latter continued his season-long tradition of resting during back-to-backs as he was dealing with a left big toe sprain.

Fair enough to say that Boston made the right call as they flourished on both sides of the ball, getting whatever shot they wished while applying immense pressure on all of Brooklyn's shot attempts.

Boston Celtics – Total Scoring vs. Brooklyn Nets Players TS% Jayson Tatum 50.0 Kristaps Porzingis 83.3 Derrick White 80.0 Payton Pritchard 87.5

They jumped out to a 26–8 advantage nine minutes into the first quarter and never looked back, seeing the lead balloon all the way up to 56 with 5:38 remaining in the game. Their 36-point lead at halftime was their largest since January 2010 when they led by 36 at the break against the Nets when they used to play in New Jersey.

The Celtics enjoyed fruitful ball movement and highly efficient shot selection from their players. Pritchard, White, and Hauser felt plenty of comfort shooting the three ball while Tatum and Porzingis tag-teamed with shots inside the paint, putting Brooklyn's backs against the wall while they were unable to stop Boston's firepower offense.

As a whole, the team made 57.8 percent of their 90 field-goal attempts, 50 percent of their 44 attempts from downtown, and 83.3 percent of their 12 tries at the charity stripe.

Basketball bettors who went with the over on Boston scoring more than 118 points can feel very satisfied with the result. Those who were confident in the Celtics winning by more than 12 points at home can feel ecstatic about the margin they won by, as they got some easy money following tonight.

The Celtics' hot streak continues

Can they keep it going once they return from the All-Star Break?

With this victory, Boston became the third team in NBA history to have multiple 50-point wins in a season. They also gave Joe Mazzulla his 100th win as a head coach.

The win puts the Celtics' current streak at six straight. They now enter the All-Star Break with the best record in the league as most of their roster will get a well-deserved rest (Tatum and Brown are participating in the All-Star Game on Feb. 18) before getting ready for Chicago on Feb. 22.

The Nets see themselves in a tough situation, still outside the picture for a Play-In Tournament spot as they stay in 11th in the Eastern Conference. They are behind Atlanta, who are just 2.5 games above them. They will look to regroup and take advantage of the full week of rest during the All-Star Break before facing Toronto on Feb. 22.