Highlights Knicks acquired Mikal Bridges in a trade with Brooklyn Nets, reuniting him with former Villanova teammates.

Bridges reportedly requested a trade to the Knicks this offseason.

Knicks made a bold move trading for Bridges, sending multiple first-round picks but aiming for a championship.

For the first time since 1983, the New York Knicks completed a trade with their local rivals, the Brooklyn Nets. In what looks like a massive haul, the Knicks have acquired Mikal Bridges, adding another Villanova alum to their gauntlet.

The Knicks had three of Bridges' former college teammates in their starting lineup this season, with Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, and Josh Hart. Throughout the season, Brunson and Hart sarcastically egged Bridges to join them. However, after seeing them almost make the Eastern Conference Finals while his Nets were a lottery team, Bridges reportedly finally asked to be reunited with his Villanova teammates.

According to Knicks insider Ian Begley, Bridges requested a trade, specifically to the Knicks, this week. Earlier this month, Bridges commented on Hart's Instagram post asking him to join him on the Nets before being hilariously shut down.

Looking Back at the Last Time the Quartet Played Together

It happened seven years ago

Just before the 2023-24 season, Bridges had the opportunity to play on the same team as Brunson and Hart for Team USA, but DiVicenzo missed out on what was an unsuccessful campaign.

The last time all four of them played on the same team was back in college, during the 2016-17 season. Bridges and Brunson were sophomores, DiVicenzo was in his freshman year (medical redshirt in his first year), and Hart was a senior. The Wildcats, who were one of the favorites to win the title, suffered a surprising defeat against Wisconsin in the second round of the NCAA tournament, losing 65-62.

Their time in Villanova may not have ended well, but the quartet won a championship in their previous season. However, DiVicenzo suffered a season-ending injury nine games in and had to miss the tournament. Their win broke a 21-year drought for a championship for the Wildcats, leading the team to its first-ever No. 1 AP ranking.

Will New York's Risky Move Pay Off?

Knicks have gone all in with this trade

When the Nets traded for Bridges initially, he went on to have an excellent 27-game run to end the season. He averaged 26.1 points on 47.5% shooting from the field and 37.6% from three, showcasing his talents as a three-level scorer, even if it was a small sample size.

However, he couldn't carry that form into the 2023-24 season. He finished averaging 19.6 points per game on a disappointing 43.6% from the field, although he retained his three-point efficiency, shooting 37.2% from deep.

Mikal Bridges Brooklyn Nets Stats Category 2022-23 2023-24 PPG 26.1 19.6 RPG 4.5 4.5 APG 2.7 3.6 FG% 47.5% 43.6% 3PT% 37.6% 37.2%

Despite the down season, the Nets picked up a huge haul of picks from the Knicks in this deal. The final trade ended up being Bridges and a 2026 second-round pick for the Knicks' unprotected first-round picks in 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031, a protected 2025 first-round pick, an unprotected first-round pick swap along with a 2025 second-round pick.

If the Knicks are able to retain OG Anunoby and Isaiah Hartenstein on the roster for the upcoming season, they will be one of the favorites to go all the way. Health was a concern for the roster, but adding an ironman in Bridges will go a long way toward ending their 41-year wait for a title.