The Nets refused the Rockets' offer, keeping Bridges as a key member of the franchise's future.

Green has proven his worth with Rockets during the recent winning streak, showcasing his potential to be a dominant asset.

When the Houston Rockets drafted Jalen Green with the second overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, they hoped he’d soon become a franchise cornerstone and standout talent.

Well, things move quickly in the NBA. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the organization was open to offloading the 22-year-old in an effort to acquire Brooklyn Nets star Mikal Bridges.

Green-er Pastures

Rockets were reportedly shopping the forward in January

With Alperen Şengün emerging as one of the Rockets players with the highest ceiling this season, Green’s value diminished internally heading toward the trade deadline. But general manager Rafael Stone was willing to pivot from the young star at the right price.

“Taking us back two months ago, the Rockets called the Nets on Mikal Bridges and I’m told they discussed a concept around Jalen Green and multiple first round picks. That deal was not accepted by the Brooklyn Nets. That did not progress anywhere.” - Shams Charania

Green’s apparent availability caused significant buzz around the trade deadline, with multiple teams calling Houston to explore a potential deal. It was believed that teams with developing front-court stars would be particularly interested in pairing them with the California native.

2023-2024 Mikal Bridges vs Jalen Green Player PPG FG% RPG APG Bridges 20.5 43.9% 4.8 3.7 Green 19.5 42.6% 5.0 3.4

Bridges to Nowhere

Brooklyn chose to keep Bridges rather than gamble on Green’s potential

Exact details around the draft picks offered may never be revealed, but Brooklyn doubling down on 27-year-old Bridges by rejecting the deal is a notable development.

With the potential long-term pairing of Green and fellow 22-year-old Cam Thomas as the Nets' backcourt in the cards, general manager Sean Marks chose to stand pat despite holding none of their first-round picks until 2028.

Brooklyn Nets' Incoming Draft Picks Year Round From Protections 2025 1 PHX None 2025 2 MIA 31-37 2026 2 DET, MIL or ORL None 2026 2 Own 2027 1 PHI 1-8 2027 1 PHX None 2028 1 Own 2028 2 Own

The Nets currently sit ninth in the Eastern Conference, with a 26-45 record—5.5 games behind the play-in spots. The front office either considers Bridges near-untouchable or doesn’t believe in Green’s high ceiling, which has been on full display of late.

Bridges would likely be an upgrade on the wing for Houston as a more proven postseason commodity and far superior shooter. Still, the 2026 free agency puts a spanner in the works for potential suitors, explaining some surprise around the league that the Rockets were willing to deal Green to get him.

Future Looks Bright for Rockets

Rockets and Green have cause for optimism recently

Green’s raw talent can’t be questioned. The highly athletic guard has shown flashes of brilliance, especially in recent weeks. What has held him back is a major lack of consistency throughout his career. That up-and-down quality is likely what led to Houston's interest in moving on from him.

Another factor is the progression of other players around him. More experienced players such as Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks, as well as younger talent like Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson, and Cam Whitmore, are highly valued within the organization.

But Şengün is the unequivocal centerpiece that allows Houston some room to be creative.

However, since Şengün went down earlier this month with an ankle sprain, Green has taken advantage of an increased role and made a serious case for his future in Houston. The Rockets are currently on an eight-game winning streak without their Turkish star and Green is thriving in his absence.

Jalen Green Before & After Şengün Injury (March 10th) Time PPG RPG APG Before 19.4 3.9 3.2 Since 29.6 6.6 3.4

“It’s a great problem for the Rockets to have. They have two burgeoning stars, I think, with Sengun, with Jalen Green. They’re both extension eligible this summer, they’re both going to be in line for massive deals, potentially. But Jalen Green needs this space, he needs it, with Sengun out of the lineup.”

With reports suggesting that Şengün could return before the end of the season, depending on Houston’s postseason ambitions, his fit alongside Green may become a major factor in how the front office moves forward.

Houston, we have a problem – but an enviable one.