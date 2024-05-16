Highlights Brooklyn Nets are set to retire Vince Carter's No. 15 jersey next season.

Despite accolades and playoff runs, Carter wasn't able to secure a ring or MVP title.

Four years after Vince Carter announced his retirement from the NBA, the Brooklyn Nets revealed plans to retire his No. 15 jersey.

The news came from the team on social media on Wednesday.

Carter played for the Nets for four-plus seasons, back when they were still in New Jersey. Starring alongside Jason Kidd and Richard Jefferson, he helped lead the Nets to three consecutive playoff appearances between 2005 and 2007. Averaging 26.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.5 steals per game, the former lottery pick was stuffing the stat sheet. However, shooting just 41.9 percent from the field, he wasn’t quite consistent enough to get New Jersey past the second round.

Nets Reveal Plans to Retire Vince Carter's Jersey

Carter will always be remembered for his time with the Toronto Raptors. Acquired in a draft day trade, ‘Air Canada’ quickly made a name for himself. In just his second season, he was named an All-Star, and he continued to earn those honors for the next seven seasons.

As it often happens, wear and tear had a significant impact on his production as time went on. By the time the Florida native joined the Orlando Magic, his career was on the downswing, his famed athleticism slowly fading away.

Nonetheless, his scoring talent and playmaking ability carried him in his later years. As he grew into an elder statesman, accepting a sixth man role with the Dallas Mavericks, he helped them reach the NBA Playoffs as well. The same story with the Memphis Grizzlies, with whom he would have his last three playoff runs.

It Only Makes Sense For Nets

Carter wasn’t quite able to accomplish what he set out to do. In 11 playoff runs, he didn’t come away with a ring. While having a top-10 finish in MVP voting his second season, he was never able to win the award.

Nonetheless, he got off to a hot start, winning NBA Rookie of the Year (1999) and earning two-time All-NBA selections in his first three seasons. Now on his way to the Hall of Fame as an eight-time All-Star, he’s one of the most successful players to set foot in the league.

That said, it only makes sense that the Nets would retire his jersey.

He arrived in New Jersey at a critical juncture, the team having just traded former first overall pick Kenyon Martin. Longtime starter Kerry Kittles, another top-10 pick, was traded as well. With the Nets needing to maintain their status as an Eastern Conference powerhouse, they barely missed a beat once they traded for Carter.

In fact, he may have kept their playoff streak alive. After starting 2004-05 with a 9-16 record, New Jersey went 33-24 with Carter in the lineup for the rest of the season. He had many memorable moments with the Nets, including a 51-point game against the Miami Heat in his first season with the team and a 46-point triple-double against the Los Angeles Clippers in his final All-Star season.