Highlights The New York Knicks could face competition from the Brooklyn Nets in their pursuit of Donovan Mitchell if he becomes available.

The Nets have assets and young players that could entice the Cavaliers in a potential trade for Mitchell.

Mitchell is still performing at a high level despite a slight drop in shooting/scoring efficiency, and his impact on both ends of the floor is significant for the Cavs.

After years of being situated firmly outside the title picture in the NBA, the New York Knicks find themselves hanging around the playoff race this season after having advanced to the postseason as a top-five seed during two of the previous three campaigns.

Given some recent struggles and the club's tendency to covet star-level players, though, talk of New York angling for a major trade of some kind has been reverberating online.

One name that was prominently mentioned as a Knicks target in the past was Donovan Mitchell — before he was dealt from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2022. However, with Mitchell's long-term future with the Cavs far from secure, the four-time All-Star is once again being name-checked as a possible acquisition.

According to Action Network's Matt Moore, however, the Knicks could have competition in the Mitchell sweepstakes — assuming the Cavaliers begin entertaining offers — from their crosstown rival.

"Everyone expects, and has expected, Donovan Mitchell to leave the Cavs in free agency. There's conflicting belief about whether or not Mitchell has informed the Cavs of anything regarding his future. ESPN's Brian Windhorst has reported for months going on years that Mitchell will not re-sign with Cleveland. One name I heard from multiple sources to look out for if the Knicks can't get a deal done for Mitchell is the always-star-shopping Brooklyn Nets, who have a plethora of assets to get such a deal done."

The Nets could make an offer on par with the Knicks

Potential offer: Cameron Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, two first-round picks for Mitchell, Dean Wade

For a long time, the Knicks were in the unenviable position of having limited flexibility from a cap/luxury tax standpoint while simultaneously being short on draft picks to build themselves up internally — and on cheaper, rookie-scale deals.

With Leon Rose at the helm, though, the club has restocked its coffers and also opened up some maneuverability, his decision to dole out top dollar for Jalen Brunson, R.J. Barrett's extension, et al., notwithstanding.

Even if Rose and Co. come hard at the Cavs in an effort to pull Mitchell toward the Big Apple, though, the Nets would arguably still have a shot at securing the combo guard. As good a shot as just about anyone else in the Association, anyway.

While Brooklyn still has picks outgoing from the trade that brought James Harden to the team via the Houston Rockets, the moves the team made to dismantle its star core over the last year-plus have reversed at least some of that damage. The Nets own two first-round picks in 2027 and three in 2029, for example, which can be offered in a Mitchell trade.

They also have intriguing young players who, at a minimum, are on par with those in the Knicks' stable. Namely, players like Mikal Bridges, Cam Thomas, who could be the Nets' first option on offense, Lonnie Walker, and Nic Claxton.

In a potential trade for Mitchell, the Nets could package in a duo of forwards in Cameron Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith, the latter of whom is a great defensive option, while relinquishing some of the draft capital they acquired from the Phoenix Suns in the Kevin Durant trade.

Mitchell is still performing at a high level

2023-24 statistics: 27.6 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 5.1 APG

The book on Mitchell's Cavaliers run may not have been fully written yet. Despite his decision not to ink a contract extension this year and reports of a roving eye, it's conceivable that the Louisville product could still make his hardwood home in Cleveland.

Whether he stays or goes, Mitchell continues to be an elite scorer league-wide, even though he has experienced a dip in efficiency this season; his field goal percentage is down to 45.5 from 48.4 a season ago.

Donovan Mitchell Team Statistics Points Rebounds Assists Steals Effective field goal % Utah Jazz 23.9 4.2 4.5 1.3 51.2 Cleveland Cavaliers 28.1 4.6 4.6 1.6 56.1

Through 19 appearances, Mitchell is averaging 27.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.9 steals per outing. Although that scoring average is slightly down and his effective field goal percentage has dropped from a career-best 57.2 last season to 52.5 in 2023-24, his rebounds, assists and steals are all up year-over-year.

And the impact his presence has on the scoreboard for Cleveland continues to be tremendous as well.

Over his 677 minutes on the floor, the Cavs have outscored their opponents by 4.8 points per 100 possessions on average. When he sits, they're minus-7.6/100 poss. While some have criticized Mitchell's defense in the past, his team is actually 6.9 points per 100 possessions better in terms of its defensive rating when he's playing in 2023-24.