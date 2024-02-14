Highlights The Boston Celtics are looking to extend their winning streak to six games with a victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

With one game left before the much-needed All-Star Break, the Boston Celtics will conclude their back-to-back against the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden on Wednesday night. The Celtics return home with five straight wins, looking to extend it to six.

Tuesday night saw a spectacular performance from Celtics' superstar Jayson Tatum. He had an amazing stat line of 41 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, and two steals to lead his team to victory over the Nets. Boston currently leads 3-0 in their season series against Brooklyn, as they will go for the sweep.

Brooklyn is determined to get the last laugh against Boston, hoping to enter the All-Star Break with optimism. They will look to Mikal Bridges, Cam Thomas, Lonnie Walker, and Dennis Schröder for strong performances against the Celtics, as those four players have significant roles in the Nets' system.

Injury report and how to watch

Both teams have injury statuses to keep track of





Celtics

Xavier Tillman (OUT - Knee)

Jaden Springer (OUT - Ankle)

Kristaps Porzingis (PROBABLE - Back)

Nets

Cameron Johnson (PROBABLE - Adductor)

Ben Simmons (OUT - Injury Management)

Dariq Whitehead (OUT FOR SEASON - Shin)

How to watch

7:30 PM EST, YES, NBCS-BOS, NBA League Pass

Betting Lines

The Celtics are favored to win

Point Spread: Celtics -13.5 (-115) / Nets +13.5 (-105)

Money Line: Celtics (-1000) / Nets (+625)

Over/Under: 228.5

Our Picks

Expect Boston to keep rolling

Celtics to win (-1000)

Similar to Tuesday, choosing against the Celtics is a big risk to take, considering that Boston has the best home record in the league at 25-3. What makes it even easier to side with them is that Brooklyn has only won eight games in 23 attempts on the road, a significant regression from how they perform at home.

Not to mention that Tatum has been on fire. He is averaging 29.6 points, 9.4 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.1 blocks on shooting splits of 51.5 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from deep over the last eight games for Boston. And last night at Brooklyn, he became the fifth player in NBA history to have a performance with 40 or more points, 14 or more rebounds, five or more assists, and two or more steals. He did this while committing just two turnovers, indicating that his recent play is coming at a great time for the Celtics.

Nets +13.5 (-105)

The Nets need a better performance on the defensive side of the ball, especially after giving up 50 points inside the paint against Boston on Tuesday night and not preventing Tatum from getting to his hot spots. They sit 11th in the Eastern Conference, with a losing record of 21-32. However, they still have key players in Bridges, Thomas, and Claxton, who will all be crucial in how Brooklyn does on Wednesday night. Bridges will be at the center of it with 21.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while Thomas helps him out with 21.5 points as the second option.

The Celtics have a favorable status to keep an eye on Kristaps Porzingis, who sat out Tuesday's game due to a lower back contusion sustained during Sunday's win at Miami. He is very likely to play in Wednesday's game, providing Boston with another lethal option on offense to put the Nets on their heels throughout the entirety of the contest. With his presence on the court, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them launch the three and get a lot of points inside due to the incredible spacing Porzingis creates with his shooting ability as a big man.

That aside, the Nets only lost by eight points in the last matchup, so while it's clear that Boston is the much better team, even a career night by Tatum is not enough to keep Brooklyn totally out of it, and they are unlikely to get blown out.

Celtics over 118.5 points (-185)

Boston is going to take huge advantage of having their typical starting five back in the fold with Porzingis most likely being available for Wednesday's game. They have scored 123.4 points over the last five games, and with Tatum being in a hot stretch, expect the Celtics to entertain the home crowd throughout the matchup.

All lines courtesy of BetMGM.