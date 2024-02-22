Highlights Both teams are on a losing streak heading into the matchup and the Nets want to get a win with their new coach.

The Raptors need to improve after recent abysmal performances, as they look destined for the Draft Lottery

Scottie Barnes could shine with assists and possibly record a triple-double, as long as the Raptors can make their shots

Two teams sliding in the Eastern Conference square off Thursday night as the Brooklyn Nets head north of the border to take on the Toronto Raptors. Both the Nets and Raptors are on the outside looking in on the Play-In Tournament picture, with Brooklyn sitting at 11th with a 21-33 record, and Toronto staring at a 19-36 mark.

The Raptors entered the NBA All-Star break on a three-game slide, with their most recent defeat being a 127-125 loss to the returning Pascal Siakam and the Indiana Pacers. Scottie Barnes recorded a near-triple-double with 29 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists, but his efforts were not enough to overcome the Pacers' barrage from downtown, where they connected on 17 of their 31 attempts from behind the three-point line.

Though the Pacers game looked promising, Toronto's previous two outings prior were a disaster on both ends of the floor. The Raptors failed to reach the century mark in both games. They shot just 40.2 percent from the field and 29.0 percent from three in their 119-95 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on February 10th.

They also allowed Cleveland to shoot over 50 percent from the field. Toronto followed up that stinker with an even nastier performance against the San Antonio Spurs, one of the worst teams in the NBA this season. As a team, the Raptors shot just 39.8 percent from the field in the 23-point loss, and they allowed San Antonio to shoot 52.9 percent from the field.

As for the Nets, they also limped their way to the All-Star break, having lost five of their last six games. They suffered back-to-back losses to the Boston Celtics, including a nightmare 50-point defeat in their last game before All-Star Weekend. The Celtics torched them with 136 points on 57.1 percent field goal shooting, including 48.9 percent from three. Likewise, the Nets were locked down as they were held to just 86 points on 38.3 percent shooting.

Jacque Vaughn couldn't have had a worse final game as head coach as the Nets dismissed the 49-year-old from his post on Monday. Kevin Ollie has taken over as interim head coach for the time being.

Injury report and how to watch

Both teams entering the post-All-Star stretch relatively healthy and whole

Nets

Dariq Whitehead (OUT - Left shin stress reaction)

Noah Clowney (OUT - G-League)

Keon Johnson (OUT - G-League)

Raptors

Javon Freeman-Liberty (OUT - G-League)

Markquis Nowell (OUT - G-League)

Jontay Porter (OUT - G-League)

How to watch

7:00 PM ET, TSN, YES, NBA League Pass

Betting Lines

Raptors slightly favored against Nets

Point Spread: Raptors -2 (-112) / Nets +2 (-108)

Money Line: Raptors (-126) / Nets (+108)

Over/Under: O 231.5 (-110) / U 231.5 (-110)

Our Picks

Raptors should end three-game slide

Point Spread: Raptors -2 (-112)

Both teams haven't been particularly good against the spread this season. The Raptors have an ATS record of just 26-29, while the Nets are at 24-30. Toronto has been better at covering the spread at home (12-15) than Brooklyn is on the road (9-15). With that trend, let's go with the Raptors covering and taking the win.

The Raptors also enter this game with a little bit more momentum after they went toe-to-toe with the Pacers the last time they were in Scotiabank Arena. As for the Nets, they are coming off a dispiriting loss before the All-Star break, their worst one since coming to Brooklyn and their second-worst defeat in franchise history. They could also take some time adjusting to their new head coach.

Assists bet: Scottie Barnes Over 6.5 assists

This should be a rather safe bet given that Scottie Barnes has been dishing out the rock quite frequently over his last four outings. The budding star has taken the reins as the lead playmaker in Toronto and though he is still slowly adjusting to this new role, Barnes has produced the numbers and is getting his teammates involved quite nicely. He has tallied at least eight assists over this stretch and is averaging 7.1 dimes through the month of February.

Risky bet: Scottie Barnes to record a triple-double (+1000)

If bettors want to turn it up a notch, they can bet that Scottie Barnes will get his second triple-double in the month of February. Over his last four games, Barnes is averaging a near triple-double with 18.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 8.8 assists. The All-Star forward tallied a triple-double 12 days ago when he went for 24-10-10 during their losing effort to the Cavaliers. He has also come awfully close in three of the four games as well. Barnes was two assists shy against Houston on February 9 and Indiana on February 14. He was one rebound and one assist short on February 12 against the Spurs.

All odds and lines courtesy of FanDuel.