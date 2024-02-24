Highlights Timberwolves and Nets have a lot riding on their next games as one hopes to stay atop the West while the other hopes to make the Play-In Tournament..

Nets' offense and defense have struggled mightily in recent games.

Betting odds suggest the Timberwolves will overpower the Nets.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Brooklyn Nets enter Saturday night at opposite ends of the competitive spectrum. The Nets enter Target Center with a 21-34 record, good for 11th in the Eastern Conference, reeling through three straight losses. The Timberwolves are holding on to the first seed in the Western Conference with a 39-17, tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the top spot.

The Nets, fresh off firing Jacque Vaughn from his post as head coach, continued their struggles in their 121-93 loss to the Toronto Raptors last Thursday night. Mikal Bridges and Cam Thomas were the lone bright spots for the Nets, combining for 40 points, but the rest of the team couldn’t follow suit.

Brooklyn was ineffective offensively, scoring just 91.2 points per 100 possessions. Their defense was nowhere to be found, allowing the Raptors to score 118.6 points per 100 possessions on a 57.1 effective field goal percentage.

The Timberwolves are also coming off a loss, having their four-game winning streak snapped by the Milwaukee Bucks, 112-107. Minnesota’s offense became ice-cold during the third quarter, scoring just 13 points against Milwaukee’s 36.

They tried to mount a comeback during the final period, but it was too late, as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard closed the door with clutch buckets of their own. Anthony Edwards led the way with 28 points, but he did so at a paltry 10/27 shooting clip.

Injury report and how to watch

Nets

N/A

Timberwolves

N/A

How to watch

9:00 PM ET, Bally Sports North Extra, YES, NBA League Pass

Betting Lines

Timberwolves are favored against Nets despite being in a back-to-back

Point Spread: Nets +7.5 (-108)/Timberwolves -7.5 (-112)

Money Line: Nets (+250)/Timberwolves (-310)

Over/Under: O 217 (-110)/U 217 (-110)

Our Picks

Timberwolves will get back on track while the Nets continue to slide

Point Spread: Timberwolves -7.5 (-112)

The Timberwolves have performed fairly well in back-to-backs this season with a 4-2 record. In those games, four were on the road, and they had an average winning margin of nine points. They also sport a 29-23-3 record against the spread this season.

The Nets also don’t look like a team that will magically bounce back against the West’s best team. They’re still in the process of finding their identity after losing their head coach after the All-Star Break. Betting on the Timberwolves feels like the safe route here.

Risky Points bet: Anthony Edwards Under 28.5 points

Edwards’ scoring in back-to-backs has been a mixed bag. Against the Trail Blazers 11 days ago, he put up 41 points on a fiery 16 of 27 shooting clip. Versus the Suns three months ago, he was limited to just 13 points. Sandwiched between those two opposite extremes are games where he scored between 24 and 29 points, well within the range of this bet.

The Timberwolves are at home and the Nets are reeling. It would be reasonable to expect Minnesota to win via blowout, which would limit Edwards’ minutes, and even touches. You can bet on Edwards to score 28 points or fewer, but it comes with risk.

