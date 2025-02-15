Manchester United academy prospect Jack Moorhouse is travelling with Ruben Amorim's first-team squad for their encounter with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, according to The Daily Mail's Nathan Salt.

Moorhouse, 19, is one of United's most exciting academy talents and has caught the eye while playing for the club's U21s with exemplary ball-carrying abilities. He is an attacking midfielder who has been likened to Aston Villa's in-form Morgan Rogers because of his brilliance on the ball and knack for finding the back of the net, doing so on three occasions in seven Premier League 2 games this season.

The Red Devils head to North London looking to bounce back from a demoralising 2-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace last time out in the Premier League. Amorim's midfield was second-best throughout that game; Moorhouse could be in contention to make his first senior appearance for the club.

Moorhouse Joins Manchester United's Senior Squad For Tottenham Clash

Amorim has been keeping an eye on the Manchester-born midfield gem

Moorhouse looks to have earned a place in Amorim's squad for the trip to Spurs, where both sides desperately need a positive result. It's claimed that he's been on the Portuguese coach's radar since December.

Amorim may have caught a glimpse of the attacking midfielder's incredible display for United's U21s in a 5-1 win over Southampton's U21s in December. He bagged a brace, including a goal which saw him drive forward from his own half, played a neat one-two, spun past a defender and finished with aplomb.

Moorhouse has bounced back from three months on the sidelines to become the latest breakout academy star at Old Trafford, following in the footsteps of Kobbie Mainoo, 19, and Alejandro Garnacho, 20. The young duo have become two of their side's most important players and were standout performers last season, earning starting roles.

Jack Moorhouse Statistics (Premier League 2 2024-25) Games Played 7 Starts 4 Minutes Played 382 Goals 3 Assists 0 Goals per 90 0.71

Amorim has a track record of turning to youth from his reign at Sporting CP, handing 27 academy players their senior debuts. The United head coach hinted at his trust in youth shortly after replacing Erik ten Hag in November:

"I don't want to say that we need time because we are a young team. They are prepared. They are prepared to cope with the demands of playing for Manchester United.

United sit 13th, one place above Tottenham, ahead of the two sides battle in North London on Sunday. It's been a disastrous campaign for the Red Devils and the Lilywhites after initial expectations of potentially challenging for UEFA Champions League qualification.

All statistics courtesy of Fbref - correct as of 15/02/2025.

