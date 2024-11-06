17-year-old Manchester United starlet Dan Armer was part of the first-team squad's training session for the first time ahead of their Europa League clash with PAOK on Thursday night, according to Academy Scoop.

The Reds have had a host of injury issues this season, especially in defence, which has left interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy with limited options to choose from in his two games as manager so far in the Old Trafford dugout.

Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire all remain sidelined currently and won't feature in the clash with Greek outfit PAOK, and that has seen the legendary Dutch striker call in some young players to help fill out the training squad ahead of the game.

Harry Amass has regularly been part of the first-team sessions this season, and has been named on the bench on occasion too but is yet to make his first-team debut for the Red Devils, but this is the first time that young centre-back Armer has been involved.

According to Academy Scoop, who is very well connected with the youth academy at Carrington, Armer is someone who is "highly-rated within the club" and could have a big future at Old Trafford.

His inclusion was not the only positive in the training session, as summer signing Leny Yoro was also spotted in the session for the first time since suffering a broken metatarsal injury during the pre-season friendly clash against Arsenal back in July.

The young Frenchman is yet to make his official debut and is expected to return to contention for minutes after the international break. Attackers Christian Eriksen and Antony have also overcome knocks to return to training, and are expected to be part of the squad for Thursday's game.

Van Nistelrooy will be looking to help United claim their first win in European competition in over a year, and their first in the Europa League this season following three consecutive draws with FC Twente, FC Porto and Fenerbahce previously.