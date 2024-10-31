Gary Neville has savagely torn into Erik ten Hag and his time at Manchester United, claiming the manager was responsible for two of the worst signings in the club's history. The Dutchman was relieved of his duties as the Red Devils boss recently, bringing his two-year stint to an end.

While it started strongly, things took a very sour turn and despite winning two trophies during his tenure, Ten Hag's reign has largely gone down as a disappointment and fans were happy to see news of his dismissal. There were a number of issues during his time in charge, including falling out with key players. One massive problem, however, was the player recruitment.

The former Ajax boss left a lot to be desired with his work on the transfer market. He signed multiple players who failed to live up to expectations and Neville has revealed that he oversaw two of the worst transfers in United history.

Neville Slammed Ten Hag For Signing Casemiro and Antony

The pair were signed for nearly £150m

During his time at Old Trafford, Ten Hag was given plenty of financial backing and signed some pretty recognisable names for big money. Two players he brought to the club were Casemiro and Antony from Real Madrid and Ajax respectively. The former had a solid first season in Manchester before his form fell apart later, while the latter has struggled from the offset. Speaking to It's Called Soccer via the Daily Mail, Neville revealed that he thought the two were some of the worst signings in United history and were a damning indictment of Ten Hag.

"The recruitment to be fair has been appalling for ten years and he’s been a victim of that himself. I think he oversaw two of the worst transfers Manchester United will ever have made in the signings of Casemiro and Antony. They were signed for £140-150m in a panic after the Brentford and Brighton losses. I hope I’m wrong, I hope Casemiro can do a great job for the club for four or five years and I hope Antony comes good. "But those signings are why United have had to go back into the transfer market and sign [Manuel] Ugarte and other players. That was the ultimate in poor management from those above Erik ten Hag. That should have been one big fat no when those two players became available for those prices and those salaries."

They weren't the only misses that Ten Hag made on the transfer market, but will likely go down as his biggest. His time in England was a rollercoaster ride with plenty of ups and downs, but he can't deny he was backed with plenty of spending money by the United board. The club will be hoping that Ruben Amorim can do a better job when it comes to recruiting talent.