Virgil van Dijk had an ice-cold reaction to Ivan Toney's free-kick during Brentford vs Liverpool.

Liverpool won their sixth consecutive match with a 1-0 victory at Anfield. Mohamed Salah scored the only goal of the game as Jurgen Klopp's side went within one point of Manchester United for the time being.

But the Reds certainly didn't have it all their own way.

Brentford threatened throughout with Toney giving the likes of Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate plenty to think about.

And perhaps that was epitomised in one moment in the first half.

Toney stood over a very dangerous free kick as Brentford looked to equalise.

The Liverpool fans inside the stadium held their collective breath as Toney stepped up and flashed a free kick from 20 yards narrowly wide.

It was a matter of inches.

But one person inside the stadium wasn't too concerned, it seems.

Van Dijk was part of a large Liverpool wall designed to block Toney's free kick. As they jumped, they all turned around to see if Toney's effort was troubling Alisson. But not Van Dijk.

He jumped but just stared out the Brentford striker, not worrying about where the ball was heading.

Cold.

VIDEO: Van Dijk's reaction to Toney's free kick during Liverpool vs Brentford

What did Klopp say after Liverpool 1-0 Brentford?

Liverpool's fine run of form has seen them keep their faint hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League alive.

And while Klopp has downplayed the chances of Liverpool finishing in the top four in recent week, the German was really pleased his side's performance against Brentford.

"When we played, we had super moments," Klopp said.

"We came between their lines, mixed it up, in behind, in between, I liked it a lot but that was a moment which we have to learn to react much better [to] and keep doing the right things.

"Second half, when you are only 1-0 up then it is clear, they knew we cannot avoid set-pieces. Always when the ball rolled over the line, whichever line it was, it was red alert. We all probably had in our minds the game against Nottingham Forest where that looked completely different.

"In a super-intense period for us, the week with Sunday, Wednesday, Saturday [games] and they have a full week off, all makes an impact. I am really happy, I have to say I am really happy with this hard-fought 1-0 win. The goal was great, the defending was great and in parts the football we played was really, really good."