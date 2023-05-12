David Coulthard has said that once the Mercedes car improves Lewis Hamilton will show exactly why he is seven-time world champion.

The W14 has been an improvement on the W13 but there are still issues with it, and the Silver Arrows are once again finding themselves playing catch-up to Red Bull in 2023.

Indeed, they are not where they want to be, especially given they are recent eight-time winners of the Constructors' championship, and work is being done around the clock to try and close the gap.

That said, big upgrades are expected for Imola next weekend and both George Russell and Hamilton will be eager to see where those tweaks leave them in the pecking order.

They'll be hoping it's nearer the front, and former F1 driver David Coulthard believes if the car does improve we will start seeing the very best of Hamilton:

“This is the best car that George has ever driven, remember he was at Williams, this is not the best car that Lewis has ever driven,” the Scot said to Channel 4.

“His mind is in a different place, the car isn’t talking to him, playing to his strengths, and you can see he is fighting it out there, it’s just not stable.

“So you have two drivers at different phases of their career. The mighty Lewis is still in there, it just won’t really show itself until the Mercedes is as mighty as it once was.

“George is just sort of constantly there. This is the best car he’s ever driven, so he’s not caught up with the baggage of Lewis trying to figure it out, ‘am I re-signing for another year?’ ‘Can I win another World Championship?’ So there’s a lot more on his plate.

“That’s not to say Lewis isn’t doing a brilliant job, it just means that the car isn’t talking to him right now but when it does, expect him to be showing George why he won seven World Championships.”

Hamilton has no intention of stopping racing at the end of the season, with him continuing to give indications that he will extend his Mercedes contract past the end of 2023.

He'll certainly be hoping that the car has improved next weekend in Imola, though, as he hopes to get back on course to winning an eighth world title before he leaves the sport for good.