Andreas Christensen scored a calamitous own goal to help Valladolid take the lead against Barcelona in La Liga.

The Danish defender attempted to defend an inswinging cross in just the second minute but saw his diving header diverted straight into his own net.

There's no denying it was a fantastic header from Christensen – it was just unfortunately at the wrong end.

Check out the goal below:

VIDEO: Andreas Christensen scores hilarious own goal vs Valladolid

Valladolid score again

And Christensen's error may prove to be costly, with Valladolid taking a 2-0 lead into half-time.

Their second goal came via a penalty from Canada's Cyle Larin.

Victory for Valladolid would take them out of the relegation zone, and above both Getafe and Espanyol.

And some fans have even joked that Christensen scored the own goal on purpose, given Espanyol are one of Barcelona's fiercest domestic rivals.

More to follow...