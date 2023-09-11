Highlights Jude Bellingham's performance in a two-touch game during England training was awful, much to the amusement of his teammates.

Despite his poor training performance, Bellingham has been performing fantastically at Real Madrid, with five goals and one assist in four domestic games.

Bellingham has the potential to become England's greatest-ever player and could eventually take on a leadership role, potentially even as captain, due to his maturity and skill on the field.

Jude Bellingham is held in high regard as one of the most talented midfielders right now and England are lucky enough to have the generational talent as part of their international ranks. However, a video has emerged of the Real Madrid gem playing two-touch with his compatriots and it's fair to say it's not the youngster's game.

As part of England’s content creation during international breaks and tournaments, England uploads behind-the-scenes action for fans to soak up while their beloved domestic club take a break from either making or breaking their week and their latest instalment has shown Bellingham uncharacteristically off the boil – and you guessed it, fans have picked up on it.

Manchester City duo Kalvin Phillips and Kyle Walker and Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale join the youngster in a four-way two-touch battle where the loser (whoever drops the ball first) receives a punishment. The main recipient of that said punishment was Bellingham, given that he was lacklustre on the ball and produced loose passes here and there, which is quite the opposite of how his Real Madrid has kicked off.

And while it is pretty clear that he is not trying his hardest, it hasn’t stopped fans from berating him in the comments of the England social media channel’s posts.

How has Jude Bellingham started at Real Madrid?

In a word – fantastically. The Englishman’s arrival, married up with their stadium renovations, represents a changing of the guard in Spain, one which the club hopes will propel them back to being an industrious force, domestically and in European competition.

Over the summer, Bellingham packed up his bags in Germany and took a short trip over to Spain to rubber-stamp a move to La Liga mammoths Real Madrid. He penned a six-year deal and put his new employers back £88.5m, though their outlay may be viewed as pennies in years to come, especially how expensive players are in the modern day.

In four domestic outings, Bellingham has scored five goals and notched one assist with the former record placing him at the top of the league’s goalscoring tally. Just wow. As he continues to bed in his new environment, there seems to be no ceiling high enough for the English gem. But that’s enough about how he’s performed over in Spain - what about his England career?

Jude Bellingham - Career statistics Team Games Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Borussia Dortmund 132 24 25 31 0 Birmingham City 44 4 2 8 0 Real Madrid 4 5 1 0 0 England 25 1 2 0 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt

What role could Jude Bellingham play under Gareth Southgate’s stewardship?

There have been murmurs that the Birmingham-born 20-year-old could eventually become the nation’s greatest-ever player. Forget your Wayne Rooney’s, your Bobby Charlton's and your Bobby Moore’s, there’s a new kid on the block destined to breeze past all expectations set before him.

Surpassing the achievements of the aforementioned three – and many more – will be a tall order for Bellingham, but should he be the catalyst in England surging to international dominance during his period in the engine room with honours arriving left, right and centre, there would certainly be more of a discussion to be had.

He has already donned the England threads 25 times under Southgate’s tutelage, but that number is expected to rise plentiful before he hangs up his boots. Captain duties are certainly a possibility once Harry Kane hangs up his international boots, especially as he embodies the phrase ‘an old head on young shoulders’.

He’ll be hoping that England chief Southgate is a technophobe, however, considering how poorly he performed during a light-hearted training drill with a bunch of his compatriots. You can watch it below – but Southgate, if you’re reading, just click off.

Watch: Jude Bellingham’s poor two-touch showing at England training