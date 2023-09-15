Highlights Diogo Jota names his dream five-a-side team of players he has faced in his career, including Gianluigi Buffon and Erling Haaland. Cristiano Ronaldo is notably missing.

Buffon is recognised as one of the best goalkeepers of all time, with an extensive and successful career at Juventus and for Italy.

Diogo Jota has become one of Liverpool’s secret weapons of recent times given the attacking talent the German has at his disposal. Often not the first on the team sheet, the Portugal international has still managed to register 42 goals and 17 assists in his 117-game Anfield career.

Four of those games have come since the new campaign got underway, which highlights that his place in Jurgen Klopp's plans do still stand firm. The 26-year-old will celebrate his three-year anniversary in Merseyside on Tuesday 19 September after the club forked out £45m for his services back in 2020.

Recently, he exclusively spoke to Mark Goldbridge’s YouTube channel called That’s Football to talk about all things Liverpool. More interestingly, though, he named his dream five-a-side team of players that he had faced during his career, and there is a certain someone missing from his inclusions.Wonder who he picked? Read on to find out!

Gianluigi Buffon

Arguably one of the best goalkeepers of all time, Buffon gets the nod between the sticks. Jota initially struggled to come to an answer but seemed sure once he uttered the Italian’s name – and who are we to judge? It’s an extremely sound choice.

Standing tall with his chest puffed out at the top of Italy’s all-time appearance-makers list, Buffon donned the international threads on 176 occasions and was also a mainstay at Juventus for 17 years.

Across that extensive period, he played a whopping 657 times for the Old Lady and kept one shy of 300 clean sheets. There are not many goalkeepers, of current or of yesteryear, that could reach the levels the Italian has managed to. Having retired this summer at the ripe age of 45, he pulled the curtains on a glittering career, one that many – Jota included – had the pleasure to be witness to.

Gianluigi Buffon - Career Statistics Team Games Yellow Cards Red Cards Clean Sheets Juventus 685 10 5 322 Parma 265 5 0 98 Paris Saint-Germain 25 0 0 9 All statistics per Transfermarkt

Rúben Dias

Described as “someone to put their body on the line for the team”, Jota opted for Manchester City defender Dias as his lone defender. And what a selection that is!

However, this wasn’t the first time the Sky Blues man was brought up in the conversation. The host posed the old-age question of ‘Who is one of the hardest defenders you’ve had to face during your career?’.

Initially, Jota admitted that he doesn’t tend to like answering such questions but did eventually point fingers towards Dias.

“Obviously playing against Manchester City is always hard. Rúben Dias is, for me, one of the best and I don’t like to face him.” he chuckled.

Hailed as one of the best defenders in the current day and age, Dias is athletic, strong and comfortable in and out of possession. He really does boast many attributes that stand him in good stead, hence why he has been ever-present in Manchester City’s illustrious period of dominance, particularly in a domestic sense.

Bernardo Silva

In an earlier segment of the interview, the Portuguese magician’s name had crept up already. The host asked which player he would like to line up alongside at Liverpool, and he chose his compatriot Silva.

"Bernardo [Silva]," he told That's Football. "For me, he's probably one of the most intelligent football guys I've ever known and the way he can hide the ball from opponents is special."

As such, the Manchester City man’s inclusion in Jota’s dream five-a-side set-up didn’t raise many eyebrows. Silva flirted with the idea of joining Barcelona in the summer months but instead agreed a contract extension – until 2026 – with the Etihad-based outfit in August.

Likened to former Manchester City ace David Silva, the 84-cap Portugal international has ample flair and dribbling ability to be a nuisance for any opponent and his versatility across the front line and in midfield make him such a valuable asset to Pep Guardiola and his backroom staff. And it seems Jota is well aware of how special a talent the 29-year-old is.

Joao Moutinho

Joining Silva in midfielder is Moutinho. Formerly of Wolverhampton Wanderers, the now-Braga man has been one of the Premier League’s most underappreciated assets during his stint at the Old Gold.

The central midfielder was praised for his box-to-box dynamism in his formative years as a footballer, but regressed into more of a floating role as his legs began to give way with age. Moutinho is technically sound reliable figure which is mirrored by his 146 caps for Portugal.

Jota had the pleasure of playing alongside Moutinho at Molineux before his summer switch to Liverpool and the two went on to share the pitch many times again together since, albeit on opposite numbers.

Erling Haaland

Quite possibly the most inevitable answer, right? Well seeing as Jota is blessed with having Ronaldo as his international teammate, the answer now seems not as straightforward.

The enigmatic Norwegian rounded off the assortment of Manchester City assets and seeing as they won the treble last season, it comes as little surprise. Haaland broke countless records in his inaugural season in the Premier League but will no doubt view the current campaign as a way of building on his impressive start in England. If that’s even possible.

In his opening four Premier League outings with Manchester City in 2023/24, he has scored six goals and even notched a solitary assist. Despite his good start, the alien-like centre-forward has a far way to go in order to emulate the form that sent the English topflight into a frenzy last time out.

Erling Haaland - Manchester City Statistics Games 59 Goals 58 Assists 10 Yellow Cards 6 All statistics per Transfermarkt

No Cristiano Ronaldo?

The main talking point of the video is certainly around the notable omission of Cristiano Ronaldo. A man known as one of the greatest footballers to ever grace the grass, Jota didn’t hesitate to choose Haaland over him as his only striker.

Ronaldo’s stats are basically incomparable, with the pint-sized exception of Lionel Messi, to and Jota will have first-hand experience of witnessing the brilliance of the five-time Ballon d’Or up close and personal, but surprisingly snubbed him from his five-man selection. Imagine being a fly on the wall the next time the Portuguese duo link up for international duties.

