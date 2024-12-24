“I’ll tell you what it is, you’re not getting nothing in these countries!” That was Tyson Fury's immediate reaction following his defeat to Oleksandr Usyk in Riyadh on Saturday night. The Gypsy King was once again beaten by the Ukrainian via unanimous decision after the fight went the full 12 rounds, relying on the judges' scorecards once more.

Usyk was awarded the win following all three judges sat ringside scoring the bout 116-112, which has since raised a lot of eyebrows.

Tyson Fury's True Feelings

The Brit was convinced he'd done enough to win the fight

Now, footage has emerged of Fury leaving the ring following the defeat and walking back to his locker room. The Brit can be heard saying: “All the Pros, Oscar De La Hoya, everybody, said he had me four rounds up. It is what it is, isn’t it.” A member of Fury’s team walking with the fighter back to the locker room can then be heard saying: “There's no way it's 116-112.”

As the video continues, Fury shouts: “Robbed there! F*** them! I swear to god, I thought I won it, by at least three rounds.” As the Gypsy King got into his locker room, another member of his team stopped cameras following him in to allow the defeated fighter some privacy.

Judges' Scorecards Receive Criticism

Plenty in the boxing world have had their say

A lot of the boxing world believed the scorecards did not reflect the fight and that Fury had the right to feel hard done by. Going into the final round, Eddie Hearn tweeted: “I’ve got it 6-5 Tyson going into the last!” Meanwhile, Queensbury Promotions boss Frank Warren described Fury’s defeat as nuts, going on to say: “I’m dumbfounded, they gave him four rounds out of the 12 rounds, it’s impossible, one judge didn’t give him any round from round six onwards."

Tyson has also made it clear his feelings about the fight, saying: “I will always believe until the day I die that I won that fight.”

Oleksandr Usyk & Tyson Fury's pro boxing records (as of 24/12/24) Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury Fights 23 37 Wins 23 34 Losses 0 2 Draws 0 1

What Next For Usyk & Fury

Fury vs Anthony Joshua in 2025?