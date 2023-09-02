Highlights Real Madrid's new Santiago Bernabeu stadium is an architectural marvel, with a retractable roof and pitch, state-of-the-art technology, and maximum comfort and safety.

The stadium's transformation, which cost nearly €1 billion, will not only enhance the club's fan experience but also serve as a significant source of income.

Real Madrid's strong start to the season, with three consecutive wins, adds excitement to their return to the Bernabeu, now one of the greatest stadiums in the world.

Real Madrid have played under their new Bernabeu roof for the very first time - and it looks incredible. The iconic stadium has been undergoing a dramatic transformation for the last few years with the entire project having a reported cost of nearly €1 billion which is being financed by JP Morgan and Bank of America.

When talking about the new plans, club president Florentino Perez said: "Our future naturally involves a new Santiago Bernabeu stadium, a reference of the 21st century. A modern, avant-garde stadium, with maximum comfort and safety, with state-of-the-art technology, where fans can experience unique sensations and also be a new and important source of income for the club."

Real Madrid had to spend time away from the Bernabeu as work was carried out, playing their matches at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium which is home to Real Madrid Castilla. But following the summer break and playing their opening matches of the season away from home, Real Madrid have returned to the Bernabeu for the first time in 90 days to face Getafe.

And during those 90 days, plenty of work has been going on. And during that time, the incredible retractable roof has been finished. The roof is said to include over 35,000 tonnes of materials and takes a total of 35 minutes to completely close or open the roof. And with rain forecast for their match against Getafe on Saturday morning, it gave them the perfect opportunity to put their new roof into action.

VIDEO: Real Madrid playing under their new Bernabeu roof

Not only has the new stadium got a retractable roof but it's also got a retractable pitch. Okay, it’s not the first stadium in the world to have a retractable pitch but the storage system where the sections of the grass are placed in trays is revolutionary. It’s packed with ventilation, air conditioning, an irrigation system, maintenance side walkways, LED lighting, control cameras and ultraviolet light therapy to ensure the pitch is always in good condition.

That allows a host of different events to take place at the Bernabeu from exhibitions, to concerts as well as tennis, NFL and basketball matches. The stadium will have five restaurants overlooking the pitch that will be operating during matchdays. There is also a sky bar for those who like a more sophisticated drink before games, while there’s also a shopping centre on the concourse.

Fans will also have the ability to order food and drink to their seat before, during and after the game via an app. The new stadium is believed to bring in more than £100 million every year meaning Real Madrid will recoup their hefty outlay pretty quickly.

On the pitch, Real Madrid have made a strong start to the season winning their opening three matches. They beat Athletic Bilbao on the opening weekend thanks to a 2-0 win with goals from Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham. They followed that up with a victory at Almeria with another two goals from Bellingham and a Vinicius Junior strike. And they made it three wins from three away games with a triumph at Celta Vigo thanks to Bellingham once again. Now, they've returned to their brand new shiny Bernabeu stadium and we can't wait to watch football in one of greatest stadiums in the world.