Marquez Valdes-Scantling may be new to the Buffalo Bills, but he's no stranger to elite quarterbacks.

His NFL career began as a Green Bay Packer with Aaron Rodgers. In 2020 and 2021, Rodgers won his third and fourth MVP trophies, something that Valdes-Scantling was a part of.

Then, Valdes-Scantling moved on to the Kansas City Chiefs for 2022 and 2023, winning a pair of Super Bowls in the process. His quarterback for those seasons, Patrick Mahomes, added his second MVP during that tenure.

Both Super Bowls and the MVPs have proven elusive to Bills QB Josh Allen. He has not made it past the AFC Championship Game despite four straight division titles and he has three top-five finishes in MVP voting, highlighted by being 2020's runner-up campaign, but hasn't taken the crown yet.

Well, one of Allen's newest weapons is dedicated to changing the narrative. Valdez-Scantling wants to play for an MVP QB for the fifth straight year while winning a third consecutive ring (via Tim Graham of the Athletic):

Hopefully, I can just keep bringing over good stuff. Hopefully, we can get Josh a Super Bowl and an MVP this year.

If that were to come true, Valdes-Scantling would likely have to go through his two former gunslingers, Rodgers and Mahomes.

Buffalo's New WR Room

Josh Allen will have plenty of new pass-catchers, for better or worse

Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis led the Bills in receiving yards and touchdowns last year, but they're both gone. That's a big blow for a team that was 10th in passing a year ago. However, that same duo never got Buffalo where they wanted to go, so maybe change isn't the worst thing.

Keon Coleman was drafted in the second round to make an immediate impact. Curtis Samuel, Chase Claypool, and Mack Hollins join Valdez-Scantling as new additions. Khalil Shakir finished 2023 strong, and is back in Buffalo to build upon his 611-yard sophomore season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Of Khalil Shakir's 611 yards last season, 536 of them came in Buffalo's final 10 games. That's 87.7% of his production. Shakir also added 75 yards and two touchdowns in the postseason.

Allen will still have weapons lined up wide, with potentially less pressure to feed some of them. The team will also be looking to take more advantage of their running game this season, as they saw a lot of success down the stretch last year relying on Allen and running back James Cook than they did throwing the ball 40 times a game like they did early in the campaign.

It also feels like expectations for the Bills are much lower than the past few years, even though the team the roster is a lot more similar to the 2023 edition than some might think, as 19 of their 22 projected starters for 2024 were on the team last season, if not in a starting role.

Maybe a relaxed Allen will play better ball, culminating in his first MVP or Super Bowl. In Valdes-Scantling's ideal world, it'll be both.

