The Denver Broncos had plenty of issues in 2023, Sean Payton's first as the team's head coach.

Yet, playing there is still a draw. At least, that's what Josh Reynolds claimed recently. An NFL veteran, Reynolds said that getting the chance to play in an offense designed by Payton was the main reason he came to the Mile High City:

I think the main decision was that I’ve always admired Sean Payton from afar. I was excited to see what that offense looked like.

Even after the drama with QB Russell Wilson, Payton's pedigree still has players clamoring to see how he operates. Denver's head coach was just as complimentary of his new WR. In May, Payton gushed about Reynolds' attributes along with his potential impact on the rest of the WR room:

He’s long. He has strong hands. Another veteran receiver. I like that group, and if you study it closely, it’s big across the board, and it has speed. So there’s going to be heavy competition there … I think there’s that old saying, ‘iron sharpens iron,’ and I feel like that’s going to happen.

It sounds like Reynolds and Payton are a long-overdue pair. As the projected No. 2 WR on the roster behind Courtland Sutton, Reynolds will have plenty of chances to make plays in 2024. Let's see if he lives up to coach Payton's expectations.

Reynolds Is No Stranger to New Teams

This will be his fourth home since 2020

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Moving around is a familiar sport for NFL players, especially guys who aren't star players. That's true for Reynolds too, who was a Ram from when he was drafted in 2017 until 2020, a Titan for the first half of 2021, and had been a Lion since Week 10 of that season. After a resurgent 2023, Detroit seemed like a great permanent home.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Josh Reynolds matched or exceeded his career high in games started (13), receiving touchdowns (5), and yards per target (9.5) with the Lions in 2023.

However, after a shocking performance in Detroit's NFC Championship Game loss in which a pair of Reynolds drops thwarted his team's chances, that wasn't in the cards, and Reynolds doesn't mind. He knows that the NFL is a business that requires adjusting on the fly. He spoke about that too, regarding his move to Colorado:

It’s a business, but you know, I think I’m at where I’m supposed to be at, and I’m excited...At this point, I’ve been at a couple of teams, so a lot of it kind of carries over. Then, I would say the altitude. It’s been a little tough.

Reynolds is a pro, who knows how to bring his best wherever he is. 2024 is a new opportunity that could prove to be his best yet at age 29. It could all come together for him under a head coach whom he admired enough to seek out in free agency.

Source: Broncos Wire

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.