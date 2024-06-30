Highlights Browns traded for Jerry Jeudy, signing him to a $58 million contract.

The highlight of the Cleveland Browns' offseason came when they traded a 2024 fifth and sixth-round draft pick to acquire Jerry Jeudy from the Denver Broncos. Before Jeudy could even touch the practice field, the Browns followed up by signing him to a three-year deal worth $58 million, with $41 million guaranteed. The message has been sent that the Browns have the utmost confidence in Jeudy.

"Coach Stefanski’s structured our offseason program in a way in which, you know, a player can take advantage of walkthroughs, meeting time he’s structured for us," Browns WR coach, Chad O'Shea said. "So, Jerry's made so much progress learning the offense, learning his teammates in a setting that just necessarily hasn’t been on the field all the time."

Jeudy is receiving a lot of praise, not only from O'Shea but also from Browns Deshaun Watson. Both O'Shea and Watson feel that Jeudy has taken advantage of the opportunities without Amari Cooper in the building and is progressing well heading into training camp.

Seeing how Jeudy's progress continues on the field heading into training camp will be interesting. With Amari Cooper absent due to contract negotiations, all eyes are on the newly acquired wide receiver. What Jeudy's able to accomplish on and off the field is great, but it has to be seen to be believed.

Is This Just "Coach Speak"?

Jeudy hasn't lived up to his draft status

When Jeudy was selected with the 15th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, it was expected that he could come in and become the Broncos' WR1 pretty quickly, but that never panned out. Jeudy has been a fine wide receiver, but not yet meeting his high expectations in the league left a dent in his name.

Jerry Jeudy Career Statistics Year Receptions Receiving Yards TDs 2020 52 856 3 2021 38 467 0 2022 67 972 6 2023 54 758 2

The numbers aren't bad for Jeudy, but they're certainly not what anyone would've expected when he was drafted. His 2023 statistics would still be good enough to be third in receiving yards on the Browns. Trading for Jeudy was a smart decision by the Browns, but the contract extension they gave him is confusing, considering the lack of high-end production.

There could be a conversation that Jeudy's lack of production comes from his injuries over the first four years of his career, which caused him to miss a combined 10 games. His health will need to be monitored after he received a hefty contract extension this past offseason.

We won't know if Jeudy is truly progressing the way his wide receiver coach claims until the season starts, but we shouldn't get overly excited about a potential Jeudy breakout in year five on a new team.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Spotrac.