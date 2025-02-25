Summary The Judgment Day regained gold with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez becoming the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Morgan and Rodriguez became the first-ever three-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champs.

The main event showcased an entertaining and drama-filled match that saw the championship change hands before Elimination Chamber.

This week is the go-home episode of WWE Raw before all hell breaks loose on Saturday at the Elimination Chamber in Toronto, Canada. The show featured appearances from Logan Paul, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and even Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, who was deeply rattled following The Rock's soul-shaking request last Friday on Smackdown.

But while the big stars all had mics on their hands, the women took center stage in the evening with two exhilarating championship matches. WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria defended her title for the first time against Dakota Kai, the woman she defeated to win the gold. Meanwhile, the main event saw Bianca Belair and Naomi put the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on the line against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

New Champions Crowned on WWE RAW

Gold is finally back in The Judgment Day

Credit: WWE

While Valkyria successfully retained her championship, Belair and Naomi unfortunately saw their tag team title reign come to a screeching halt. The night ended with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez making history by becoming the first ever duo to become three-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Finally, some gold is back in The Judgment Day. The group has been experiencing some turmoil as of late, with disagreements between Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio being the most prominent. With this win, the heel faction finally gets something going in their favor.

As usual, The Judgment Day utilized their numbers advantage—and this time, it worked for them in a massive way. Dirty Dom had his fingerprints throughout the match. Time and time again, he helped save Morgan and Rodriguez from losing their opportunity at capturing title reign no. 3.

Terrific Main Event Match on Raw

Morgan, Rodriguez, Belair, Naomi (and Dom) put on a show

Credit: WWE

Regardless of how Morgan and Rodriguez won the championships, the match provided WWE fans with plenty of entertainment to close the show. The match got off to a fast start as the champions wasted no time pouncing on the challengers. The two teams put together a terrific match that saw several near-falls on both sides.

Belair and Naomi looked well on their way to retaining the titles when they had Morgan up for a double KOD. That is until Dirty Dom came out to break up the move. Rodriguez then dropped Naomi with a big powerbomb and Morgan followed it up with an Oblivion, only for Belair to save the match for her team. The champions later connected on a double KOD on Morgan, but Mysterio once again became a factor by placing his lover's foot on the bottom rope. Rodriguez then took out Belair on the outside by sending her over the announce desk.

Dirty Dom once again tried to get involved, but Naomi gave him a kick to the head for his trouble. Naomi then attempted a split-legged moonsault on a fallen Morgan, but Rodriguez stopped it and drove her head into the turnbuckle. Naomi crumbled to the ground and Morgan made the cover to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.