The Champions League is going to be very different come the 2024/25 season.

UEFA have confirmed the new format which will include 36 clubs and go from 125 games to 189.

It's called the 'Swiss Model' and sees all clubs placed in the same table, playing eight group matches rather than eight groups of four as is the case now.

What is the new Champions League format?

But how will it work in practice?

Well, a graphic emerged on social media over the weekend that breaks down the new format cleary and concisely.

It explains how 36 teams will be all placed into the same group and they will play eight opponents - four at home and four away. It's expected that UEFA will create four pots of nine teams with each side playing two teams from each pot. It means more "big matches" will occur in the group stages.

The top eight teams qualify automatically for the knockout stages. Sides in 9th-24th will enter a two-legged playoff fixture for the remaining eight places. The winners will go into the last-16, while the losers will go out. Those sides that finish 24th-36th will be elimination and not drop down into the Europa League.

The last 16, quarter finals, semi finals and final will remain the same as previous Champions League tournaments.

After the graphic explaining the new format went viral fans were having their say - and it's fair to say they weren't impressed:

UEFA president explains new Champions League format

Explaining the decision behind the new format, UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin, said: “UEFA has clearly shown today that we are fully committed to respecting the fundamental values of sport and to defending the key principle of open competitions, with qualification based on sporting merit, fully in line with the values and solidarity-based European sports model.

“Today’s decisions conclude an extensive consultation process during which we listened to the ideas of fans, players, coaches, national associations, clubs and leagues to name but a few, with the aim to find the best solution for the development and success of European football, both domestically and on the international club stage.

“We are convinced that the format chosen strikes the right balance and that it will improve the competitive balance and generate solid revenues that can be distributed to clubs, leagues and into grassroots football across our continent while increasing the appeal and popularity of our club competitions”

“I am really pleased that it was a unanimous decision of the UEFA Executive Committee, with the European Club Association, European Leagues and National Associations all agreeing with the proposal made. Another proof that European football is more united than ever.

“Qualification will thus remain purely based on sporting performance and the dream to participate will remain for all clubs.”