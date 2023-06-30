A new clip of Gareth Bale speaking honestly about what it was like being a teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo has gone viral on social media.

Bale and Ronaldo enjoyed huge success together between 2013-2018 at Real Madrid.

Part of the legendary ‘BBC’ attacking triumvirate, which also included Karim Benzema, Bale and Ronaldo terrified and destroyed countless teams in La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Champions League.

Bale always seemed happy enough with the fact that Ronaldo was the club’s superstar and main man. The Welshman is very different in personality compared to his former teammate.

That said, like Ronaldo he was a winner and an unbelievably good footballer during his peak years.

Bale recently caused a stir when he named Barcelona legend Lionel Messi, rather than Ronaldo, as the best player ever to win the Champions League.

READ MORE:

Gareth Bale snubs Cristiano Ronaldo when naming ‘Best player to have won Champions League’

What has Gareth Bale said about Cristiano Ronaldo?

And the 33-year-old, who announced his retirement from football in January, has now given an insight into what it was like playing alongside Ronaldo.

Speaking on Martin Borgmeier's YouTube channel at the BMW International Open Pro-Am golf tournament, Bale was asked: “How was Ronaldo?”

The former Wales international replied: "He was actually okay. He had his moments.

"For example, if we win 5-0 and he didn't score, he comes in and throws his boots like he's angry.

"It's like your team winning in the Ryder Cup but you didn't get a point so you are angry.

"But he was a nice guy, nothing wrong, we didn't really have any problems.

"A lot of people could be scared of how he is but if you're not then it's fine."

Bale was then asked: “When he won all those Ballon d’Or, did he say thank you to the team?”

Bale’s response was telling: “I dunno… I think he did but…”

He then added: “Yes, he did,” before pointing at the camera next to him and laughing.

Make of that what you will…

Watch the clip here:

Ronaldo’s desire to become the world’s best footballer - and even the greatest player of all time - meant that he was often accused of being selfish throughout his glittering nine-year spell at the Bernabeu.

But without that insatiable inner drive, would Ronaldo and Real Madrid have achieved so much between 2009-2018?

There’s a strong argument to say it would have been very unlikely.