Spanish outfit Leganes are interested in signing Rangers' Cyriel Dessers on loan rather than a permanent transfer as they want a fee for the striker, according to The Daily Mail.

Dessers, who has two years left to run on his contract, has dropped down manager Philippe Clement's pecking order and his future at Ibrox is uncertain entering the latter stages of the January transfer window. The Nigerian forward came off the bench and scored a stunning strike in a 2-1 loss to Manchester United in the Europa League (January 23) but continues to be used as an impact sub. The Light Blues have reportedly 'held talks' with several clubs over his potential sale this month.

The 30-year-old was once described by africafoot as a clinical and pacey striker:

"A fast striker with exceptional finishing quality."

Dessers was a regular starter at the start of the season but has been displaced by Hamza Igamane, and two of Rangers' last five Scottish Premiership games have been spent on the bench. He's been with the club since July 2023, when he arrived from Italian club Cremonese for a purported £4.5 million, making 88 appearances and winning the Scottish League Cup last season.

Leganes Looking To Sign Rangers' Dessers

The Nigerian Was On La Liga Club's Radar Before Ibrox Move

Leganes sporting director Txema Indias was believed to have been interested in signing Dessers before he joined Rangers two summers ago, amid the striker managing seven goals and two assists in 29 games for Cremonese. He is tracking the six-cap Nigerian international again but wants to strike a loan deal rather than pay a fee because of his club's financial situation.

Serie A clubs Cagliari and Empoli are also admirers of the Belgian-born Dessers, as are Ligue 1 club St-Etienne, and he may be keen to depart Ibrox given his status in Clement's squad. Leganes boss Borja Jimenez needs more firepower as his men sit 15th in La Liga, and their top scorer is Spanish midfielder Juan Cruz, who has just four goals to his name, while centre-forward Miguel de la Fuente, on loan from Deportivo Alaves, has just one goal.

Clement doesn't want to lose Dessers unless a suitable replacement is targeted after his fellow striker Danilo sustained an injury against St Johnstone (January 12). The Gers have been linked with Hearts' Lawrence Shankland, who has bagged three goals and four assists in 18 Scottish Premiership games, and the Scot is set to leave Tynecastle Park once his contract expires at the end of the season.

Cyriel Dessers Stats (SPL 2024-25) Appearances (starts) 20 (11) Goals 7 Scoring Frequency 136min Goals Per Game 0.4 Big Chances Missed 8 Goal Conversion 23% Ground Duels Won 0.9 (33%) Aerial Duels Won 0.8 (39%)

Rangers are eager to improve their financial standing amid economic issues in recent years that have plagued the club. They have struggled to keep pace with rivals Celtic in the SPL title race this season, sitting second, 13 points behind the Bhoys after 23 games.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 24/01/2025.

