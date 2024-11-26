Key Takeaways The New Day is on the brink of splitting up after an emotional exchange between Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston on Raw.

Personal verbal jabs after their match may be the precursor to a decisive strike at the upcoming anniversary celebration.

Xavier Woods' insecurity within the group is highlighted by Kofi Kingston pointing out his lack of singles championship wins.

The WWE recently announced that they are holding a big celebration for the anniversary of one of the most iconic tag teams in history, The New Day, on the December 2nd edition of Monday Night Raw. However, in the most recent episode (Nov. 25, 2024), all signs point toward the legendary group finally splitting up. Following a quick and embarrassing loss to The Alpha Academy, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston exchanged deeply personal words in what was one of the most emotional segments of the year.

The New Day hasn't been the same since Big E suffered a neck injury in March 2022. Kingston and Woods have been holding down the fort. But as of late, the two remaining active members of the group have been on an emotional rollercoaster and have not been getting along over the last couple of months. The duo has suffered tons of losses as of late and this has only continued to sour their relationship. This trade of hurtful verbal haymakers this week is likely the precursor to when the actual first strike is thrown, which will likely happen during the anniversary.

Kingston and Woods Made It Personal

Is this truly the end for The New Day?

Credit: WWE

"Oohs" and "ahhs" reverberated throughout the Desert Diamond Arena as Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods both exchanged very personal words. Woods, who ate the pin from Tozawa, complained about how Kingston wasn't there to help him. But Kofi argued that he has always helped his friend in the past and that it's Xavier who always fumbles his opportunities, including his recent loss to Jey Uso during their Intercontinental Championship match a month ago.

Woods then argued that it was him who became the reason why KofiMania came to fruition at WrestleMania 35 and that the one-time world champ would not have gotten that opportunity until he came along. Of course, Kingston didn't appreciate this. He boasted that he was already a future Hall of Famer before even joining The New Day and added it was Xavier who urged him to join the group. And then, Kofi "went there."

"And you of all people shouldn't be talking about championships and titles, because last time I checked, you still haven't won a singles championship by yourself, now, have you?... Do you know why you have never been a world champion like me and like [Big] E? It's because you have not been good enough." - Kofi Kingston

That could be the line that breaks the camel's back. Throughout the development of this story, Woods' insecurity has come into the spotlight. And there's no better way to highlight that than one of his New Day partners pointing out that he is the odd man out in the group. No strike has been thrown yet, but that could soon change next week.

It remains to be seen what will happen during next Monday's special celebration. Is Big E going to be there? How will he get involved if he's present? How will the anniversary end? These all could be answered in what should be one of the most emotional Raws of the year next week.