After months of speculation, fans have concrete information about Lionel Messi’s future.

Reports have revealed that the Argentine is off to the MLS to play for Inter Miami – and new details about the deal have been reported by The Athletic as well.

Following his departure from Barcelona in 2021, Messi’s two-year experiment in France reached an ugly conclusion.

Although he lifted two French titles during his time at Paris Saint-Germain, his relationship with the club’s fans deteriorated in the final few months.

He was even booed by supporters during his final match and then during the trophy celebrations that followed.

Reports of Messi leaving have been frequent in the last few months, and PSG confirmed last week that he would depart in the summer.

But there was uncertainty about where the World Cup winner would be playing next.

A mammoth offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal was on the table, and reports had even linked him with a return to Barcelona.

A third club closely linked with Messi was MLS side Inter Miami, and reports from Spanish journalist Guillem Balague revealed that Messi will be plying his trade in the States next.

New details about Messi’s deal revealed

Messi will likely make a fortune from his future contract, but new details about his deal with Miami have emerged.

According to The Athletic, several deals other than flat-out salary have been included to entice the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Two of the league’s biggest commercial partners have reportedly made contributions to bring Messi to the MLS.

Sources told the publisher that MLS and Apple had talked about Messi taking a portion of the revenue generated by new subscribers to the MLS Season Pass, the streaming package on Apple TV+.

Along with Apple, Adidas had discussed its own arrangement with the 35-year-old.

Messi has reportedly been offered “a profit-sharing agreement” with the company.

Sources have said that the player would take a share of, “any increase in Adidas’ profits resulting from his involvement in MLS.”

Additionally, Messi will receive a third benefit once he retires.

Multiple sources have said that the deal would include an option to purchase a share of an MLS team when his career in America ends.

It resembles an offer that was included in David Beckham’s contract with LA Galaxy, which reportedly gave him the option to purchase, “an MLS expansion team for $25 million.”

That team would go on to be Inter Miami.

When might Messi debut?

A source that spoke to The Athletic confirmed that Messi could debut as early as July when Inter Miami face Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.

With Miami having a dismal league record of five wins and 11 losses, they will want their star signing to be available as soon as possible.