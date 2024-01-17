Highlights Sir Jim Ratcliffe's position as co-owner of Manchester United may be short-lived, as the Glazer family could force him to sell his stake in the club after 18 months.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe may have only just gotten his foot through the door, but Manchester United's new co-owner may find himself forced out of the club. According to The Times, the Red Devils' majority owners, the Glazers, could force the new investor to sell his stake in the club after 18 months.

The English businessman acquired a 25% stake in the football club on the 24th December 2024. It was said that as part of the deal, the boyhood Red Devils fan would "be delegated responsibility for the management of the Club’s football operations." He later appointed Sir Dave Brailsford and Jean-Claude Blanc as new directors at Old Trafford in his first measures of overhauling the football club.

However, it is now being suggested that Ratcliffe's stay may be a short one. In fact, he may even be gone from the club by 2026.

Ratcliffe could be forced out in 18 months

The 71-year-old agreed to terms that could lead to his removal

According to The Times' report, the OGC Nice owner may be removed from his position after an 18-month period. This is if the Glazer family, the club's majority stakeholders, decide to sell the club to a new bidder. In doing so, Ratcliffe will be obliged to give up his 25% stake to allow for an all-new regime change.

It is stated that Ratcliffe will have first refusal on any offers to acquire full control of the football club should the Glazer family decide to part ways with United. However, the Englishman's offer does not have to be accepted if there is a better financial offer on the table.

The Glazer family bought Manchester United in 2005 for £790m. They have been criticized for placing the loans used in order to purchase the club onto United, leading to a debt currently totaling at over £1 billion. INEOS chairman Ratcliffe purchased his 25% in 2023 for a whopping £1.25 billion.

Why Qatari bid was turned down

Sheikh Jassim failed to meet the Glazer's expectations

The other bid that at one point seemed likely to be victorious came from Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani. As part of his offer, Jassim promised to invest in both the stadium and training facilities at the club, alongside clearing all the debt. Crucially, his offer would see the Glazer family completely removed from power.

It has now been revealed by Ben Jacobs, however, that the Qatari's bid was unsuccessful as he did not meet the asking price of $35.05 per share. It was believed that $34 was offered for the Glazer's shares in the club, whilst the shares that remained on the stock market were valued even lower by Jassim.

It has also been claimed that no proof of funding was given to United as part of the Qatari offer, with Jacobs writing that sources close to the sale, "said repeatedly that the reality of Qatar's offer did not match the PR." As a result, the Glazer family were encouraged to look elsewhere for a new deal.

Ratcliffe's ambitions at Manchester United

Englishman wants to restore United to the top

Following on from the Red Devils 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur, The Independent reported that Ratcliffe had met with members of the Manchester United Supporters Trust. During the meeting, the businessman outlined his main goal was for the club to perform on the pitch rather than off it.

He reiterated to fans that he was not interested in making money from the club. Instead, Ratcliffe aims to invest in the footballing operations of the football club and build a strong community through positive and consistent dialogue with fans. The MUST were particularly impressed with what he had to say.

"His main message was that everything at United needs to be ruthlessly focused on creating winning teams on the field – something we are sure all fans will agree on. "He also expressed the view that he views our club as a ‘community asset’ and stressed that his purpose in taking a share in United is not to make money."

United are back in action on Sunday 28th January when they face Newport County in the fourth round of the FA Cup. With the game taking place at Newport's Rodney Parade, Ratcliffe might not be in attendance for the match itself, but he will be willing his new asset on nonetheless.