New details have emerged regarding Mason Mount’s future at Chelsea.

The fresh report from The Telegraph comes as footage of Mount circulated online, with the midfielder looking emotional after the final match of the 2022/23 season.

It has been a difficult campaign for the England international, who has been ruled out with injuries for large chunks of the season.

He made 24 appearances for Chelsea in the league and was unable to feature in their final match against Newcastle.

Along with fitness issues, talks have stalled on a potential new deal at Stamford Bridge.

Mount has one year remaining on his current contract, and reports have linked him with a move away as Chelsea don’t want to lose him for free next summer.

The club also need to sell to balance the books after heavy spending this season, and Mount could be one of several players to leave in the coming months.

New details about Mount’s contract situation emerge

Mount has previously been reported to favour a move to Manchester United should he leave his current club.

And a new report from The Telegraph has revealed fresh details about a potential transfer.

Jason Burt writes that Erik ten Hag is pushing for the Red Devils to sign the 24-year-old as part of a significant summer rebuild.

United’s priorities this summer are a striker and a “dynamic number eight.”

Despite Arsenal and Liverpool also being interested in recruiting Mount, Ten Hag believes that he can lure the player to the Theatre of Dreams.

However, a potential move to United could be complicated by the ongoing takeover talks at Old Trafford.

The Glazers have not decided whether to accept the bid from Sir Jim Ratcliffe or Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Ten Hag and others at the club are reportedly frustrated that the process has dragged on, and there are fears it could affect United’s ambitions in the transfer market.

No matter where he ends up though, Burt writes that Mount appears “certain” to leave Chelsea.

And that view was only strengthened as footage emerged following the match against Newcastle.

Chelsea players took part in a lap of honour following the game, applauding the Stamford Bridge crowd for supporting them through a tough year.

Mount appeared to be consoled with a pat on the back from his teammate Ben Chilwell in one video. The Cobham academy graduate looked emotional as he walked around the stadium.

More footage then emerged once fans had left the ground of the midfielder strolling into the middle of the pitch.

Watch: Mount emotional after Chelsea’s final day of the season

Chelsea’s two-time Player of the Year seemed to be taking the ground in one final time, providing further evidence he could be on the move in the summer.

If United manage to recruit him, they will have brought a Premier League-proven player to the club which will be a massive boost for them next season.

Mount has scored 33 goals for Chelsea and racked up a further 37 assists in 195 games for the club.

Incoming boss Mauricio Pochettino does not want to lose the talented midfielder, but his intervention might come too little too late.