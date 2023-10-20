Highlights EA FC 24, like previous FIFA games, has been plagued by glitches that affect gameplay, with the latest glitch making it nearly impossible to play.

Players are either looking to exploit the glitch to gain an advantage or hoping it gets fixed to avoid losing games and potentially losing customers for EA.

The glitch involves the ball sticking to a player's leg, giving them an unfair scoring opportunity, and there is currently no in-game solution to prevent it. EA is working to fix the issue but has not provided a timeframe.

EA FC 24, much like the long line of FIFA video games of yesteryear, has recently shown it isn’t immune to glitches, ranging from one-off minor issues to ones that cause controller-smashing gameplay.

Since the new game’s September launch, it has come under mass scrutiny for hoarding numerous issues, but their latest issue – that has spread like wildfire throughout FC 24 - has made it near impossible to play.

Of course, no game is without temporary issues, but keen players will either be looking to exploit the latest glitch in order to add it to their forte or rid the issue to prevent having to lose any games because of it; which, in turn, could (potentially) lose customers. And losing customers is the last thing that EA will be wanting given the latest re-branding of one of the most famous video games in the world.

Explaining the last glitch in EA FC 24

FC 24 skills creator and X (formerly Twitter) user @ozilla_fc has taken to social media to post footage from one of his matches with the caption “Is this the worst glitch in FIFA ever? Here are the Controls for the Calf Dribble” to highlight the bug in all its glory in the hopes to notify an EA staff member.

Essentially giving out free goals, players can perform a skill to attach the ball, one in which the opponent cannot regain, to the back of their leg as they have free rein to run towards their opponent’s net for a prime goalscoring opportunity.

Unfortunately, there is nothing that can be done in-game to prevent this from happening, which will leave not only players but EA themselves with a massive headache.

It is understood that the origins of the bug are difficult to trace, though it is prevailing in competitive multiplayer aspects of the new game. Players of online mode Ultimate Team’s Division Rivals are particularly displeased as it has the chance to affect player ranking and rewards. And if you don’t think it sounds too problematic, take a look at some in-game footage below:

Step-by-step tutorial on how to do the glitch

To exploit the glitch, the requirements are relatively simple, though you will need a player with the Trickster+ playstyle to perform the catch and spin skill move.

While performing said move, hold right as the ball makes initial contact with the player's leg, perform a fake shot while holding RB or R1 (dependent on your console). And that's that. Should you have performed the above instructions correctly, the ball will be firmly stuck to your selected player, unable to be tackled.

The timing is known to be tricky, however. The limited in-game players that are even able to perform such a complicated skill may also hinder a user's ability to make the most of EA's error.

EA’s response

As expected, EA are working tirelessly behind the scenes to alleviate the problem and what detrimental effects it may potentially have on a player’s account, especially those with rankings and rewards in jeopardy.

Thankfully, it seems as if EA are keen to iron out the issue before it becomes out of hand. In response, they said: “We’ve added a new issue to the EASFC Tracker that we’re investigating. The ball can incorrectly stick to a dribbler’s leg as they run in some situations.”

No timeframe has been provided for which EA wish to have the problem fixed by but with the game’s well-played Weekend League around the corner, players are urging EA to act as fast as humanly possible.

The game mode, played by so many users, gives just 20 players the chance to earn valuable rewards and should they lose a game because of the current match-defining glitch, there’ll be many unhappy customers.

Any devoted FC 24 users can track the progression of the investigation on the official Trello board as the community hope that a resolution will be met before the weekend.