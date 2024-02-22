Highlights Patriots showed resilience in 2023 despite struggles, with a competitive defense that helped them keep games close.

The offense needs an overhaul after a disastrous year, especially in skill positions like WR and TE.

With substantial draft capital and cap space, Patriots aim to address critical needs and revamp the roster in the upcoming offseason.

Entering the 2023 season, there was a sense of optimism surrounding the New England Patriots.

Despite being in a division filled with competitive teams, there was a perceived floor that most couldn't imagine the team would ever go below, thanks mainly to head coach Bill Belichick and his strategic prowess, which kept the team competitive regardless of the roster's overall caliber of talent.

Flash forward four months from the season's kickoff, and the Patriots have hit rock bottom. The offense somehow got worse after escaping Matt Patricia; third-year quarterback Mac Jones couldn't stop throwing turnovers and was ultimately benched multiple times. And now, after a second consecutive disappointing season, New England decided to part ways with Belichick.

These are dark times in Foxboro, and the path back to contention will require plenty of work. However, here's a closer look at the Patriots' upcoming offseason and some moves they could make as they restart their journey back to the top.

Related 1 question each AFC East team must answer during the 2024 NFL offseason A look at one question surrounding every AFC East team heading into the 2024 NFL offseason.

Patriots bright spots of 2023

The defense remained dominant through the team's struggles

Via Getty Images

While the team struggled to find a rhythm in the win-loss column all year, the team was surprisingly competitive throughout the campaign. Of the 17 games the Patriots played in 2023, 12 were one-possession games.

The defense was the highlight of the team, as they successfully limited opponents to just 301.6 yards per contest (seventh in the NFL). Even as the team sustained injuries to key guys such as rookie standout Christian Gonzalez, lockdown corner Jonathan Jones, and four-time Pro Bowler Matthew Judon, the unit remained strong throughout the season—but they were arguably the best unit in the entire league over the final eight weeks of the season.

2023 Patriots Defensive Ranks Over Final 8 Games Category Patriots Rank Points/Game 17.3 T-2nd Yards/Game 265.8 1st Yards/Play 4.4 1st Pass Yards/Game 181.1 6th Pass TD 7 T-1st Passer Rating 80.7 6th Rush Yards/Game 84.6 1st Yards/Rush 3.1 1st 1st Downs 125 1st 3rd Down % 32.4 T-4th Takeaways 9 T-19th Sacks 18 25th

DeMario Douglas also turned in a promising rookie campaign on the offensive side of the football with 49 catches for 561 yards. While the team lacked a true top wideout, having a rookie step up and produce to some capacity was a welcome sign for a passing attack in dire need of help.

Patriots areas for improvement

The offense was a disaster in Foxboro in 2023

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The disparity in play between the offensive and defensive unit for the Patriots was mind-boggling. So, heading into the offseason, the team will look to revamp the offense with the hope of creating a more balanced roster.

New England Patriots skill position outlook Position Current starter(s) QB Mac Jones / Bailey Zappe RB Rhamondre Stevenson WR DeVante Parker / DeMario Douglas TE La'Michael Pettway

The proper mindset and term for the offseason ahead is 'overhaul'; Rhamondre Stevenson is likely the only player sure to reclaim his starting spot for the 2024 season, while the rest will likely be shipped out or have competition brought in to battle for playing time. Douglas is young and could be a promising slot receiver, but the team would be better suited with him as the third-best wideout on the roster.

New England Patriots offensive line outlook Position Current starter(s) OT Conor McDermott / Calvin Anderson OG Cole Strange / Sidy Sow C David Andrews

On the interior, the team is sound. However, with both starting tackles going on the open market, there should be plenty of attention on trench players throughout the draft and free agency. 2023 starting RT Mike Onwenu will likely be the team's top offensive priority, and could be offered around $17 million this offseason, though risking the bidding war could be a costly move for the Patriots' protection in 2024.

New England Patriots defensive outlook Position Current starter(s) DL Deatrich Wise Jr. / Davon Godchaux / Christian Barmore EDGE Matthew Judon / Keion White LB Ja'Whaun Bentley / Raekwon McMillan CB Christian Gonzalez / Jonathan Jones S Jabrill Peppers / Brenden Schooler

Defensively, the Patriots have a very strong foundation in place. Kyle Dugger will be the key piece to watch this offseason, as the 27-year-old safety is set to get a nice contract this spring. His impact from the secondary will be coveted, but expect New England to find a way to get a deal done and keep him in town long-term.

Despite producing a 4-13 record, there are some definite positives for this team moving forward. With an offseason to help correct the team's issues, this rebuild could be quicker than some expect.

Pending free agents

Some big names are currently set to hit the open market for New England

Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The two biggest names the Patriots are at risk of losing are Onwenu and Dugger. However, the team will have plenty of prominent names enter the open market this offseason. Whether in New England or elsewhere, they should be given deals with expectations of making an impact.

New England Patriots notable offensive free agents Name Position Age Ezekiel Elliott RB 28 Kendrick Bourne WR 28 Hunter Henry TE 29 Mike Gesicki TE 28 Pharoah Brown TE 29 Trent Brown OT 30 Mike Onwenu OT 26

Despite the struggles in 2023, all seven of these players could bring plenty of value back to Foxboro for the 2024 season. Elliott was a dependable second-hand back for the rushing attack. Any of the tight ends would be the only player in the position group to have played a snap in their NFL career.

The Patriots have plenty of work to do this offense to improve the offense, but bringing back some of the guys on last year's roster could be extremely beneficial in accomplishing that.

New England Patriots notable defensive free agents Name Position Age Josh Uche EDGE 25 Anfernee Jennings EDGE/LB 26 Mack Wilson LB 26 Alex Austin CB 22 Kyle Dugger S 27

Consistently through the Belichick Era, the Patriots routinely found low-cost contributors that stepped into the front seven and produced. So free agents like Anfernee Jennings and Mack Wilson, while underrated, could be pivotal re-signings at the right dollar amount.

Josh Uche should be intriguing as a pass-rusher, but his undersized frame will likely lead to a departure for greener pastures in 2024. Dugger has been a great player for the New England defense, though, and should be the biggest priority for the front office to retain.

Potential free agent targets

With QB the likely pick at No. 3, Patriots could look to sign some offensive help

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

With plenty of spending money heading into free agency, New England will have a chance to address some critical needs and give themselves some flexibility heading into the draft. With holes all over the offense, they should be a team to watch once the market opens up.

Wide receiver

DeVante Parker and Juju Smith-Schuster failed to meet expectations; Kendrick Bourne is coming off an injury and is a free agent. The team's young wideouts, such as Kayshon Boutte and Tyquan Thornton, have yet to establish themselves as dependable contributors. Adding a veteran receiver who can step in and produce for the team immediately could go a long way in ensuring the passing game has some stability next season.

The top of the WR free agency wishlist would be the headliners of the market, such as Michael Pittman Jr., Tee Higgins, Mike Evans, or Calvin Ridley. However, the odds are that none of them will reach the open period and will be brought back to their current teams for 2024.

So, instead, the team should look into players like Arizona Cardinals' Marquise Brown, who can stretch the field and has shown glimpses of WR1 potential. Aside from him, trusty veterans like slot specialist Tyler Boyd, speedster Curtis Samuel, and big-play threat Gabriel Davis could produce as a team's go-to weapon and stabilize the position for at least a season until they can acquire some additional help for the wideout group.

Offensive tackle

Despite the offensive line not being as flashy to fans, front offices know how important the trenches are. With Brown and Onwenu both unrestricted entering free agency, the Patriots must prioritize the position to protect whoever is under center next season.

Unfortunately for the team, the tackle batch set to hit free agency isn't as enticing as other position groups this year. Tyron Smith is likely the top name on the market outside of the Patriots' two tackles. However, the team could kick the tires on players such as Jonah Williams, Cornelius Lucas, or Yosh Nijman, who could be interested in earning a starting role and may get that opportunity with New England.

Quarterback

The current expectation is that the Patriots will look to address quarterback in the draft, but it's still crucial that the team find someone to mentor the incoming rookie. With countless passers set to hit the open market holding plenty of playing experience, some intriguing options could be available to help provide stability to the NFL's most important position.

Three notable names that are set to become free agents are already familiar with new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt. Joe Flacco won Comeback Player of the Year this past season, working alongside Van Pelt with the Cleveland Browns.

Aside from Flacco, veteran passers such as Joshua Dobbs and Jacoby Brissett have also played in the system and could be great mentors to whoever the team takes at three. Brissett even has familiarity with the area, having spent his rookie season with the Patriots in 2016.

2024 NFL Draft and salary cap situation

Patriots have some flexibility and capital to make moves this offseason

Scott Clause/USA TODAY Network

Owners of a top three draft choice in a draft class featuring three highly-regarded quarterbacks, the Patriots will control what direction they want to go to acquire the first building block of their overhaul. Luckily for the team, their assets don't end there. Possessing three selections within the first 70 picks could help the team infuse even more young talent into the roster.

New England Patriots 2024 draft picks Round 1, Pick 3 (3rd overall) Round 2, Pick 2 (34th overall) Round 3, Pick 4 (68th overall) Round 4, Pick 3 (104th overall) Round 5, Pick 2 (136th overall) Round 6, Pick 4 (182nd overall) Round 7, Pick 11 (229th overall)

Along with these seven draft picks, the team also holds over $73.9 million in cap space, good enough for second in the league. With J.C. Jackson's likely cut, the team could even improve that number to over $87.4 million, giving them more than any other team.

Assuming their first round pick will go toward one of the top quarterbacks (most likely LSU's Jayden Daniels), the team may look to spend this money on acquiring additional weapons in the passing game and pieces in the trenches to give their new face of the franchise a stronger supporting cast.

With Jerod Mayo entering his first season as a head coach, uncertainty about who will be under center, and plenty of questions surrounding the rest of the roster, this offseason will play a large part in the restructuring of the Patriots organization. We should get some clarity soon.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.