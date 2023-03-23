The New England Patriots are not likely to pursue DeAndre Hopkins this offseason to add to their wide receiver group, Albert Breer has claimed.

The New England Patriots, for all the success that they had during their dominant era of the 2000s and 2010s, always had one underlying problem, especially during the later years, and that was their inability to draft wide receivers.

There were undoubtedly some successes in there such as Julian Edelman and Deion Branch, but for the most part that was the one area that the Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick just couldn’t get right, and perhaps adds to the whole idea that it was quarterback Tom Brady that was responsible for all their success rather than the head coach.

So rather than draft them, the Patriots have begun to look at players that have already established themselves in the league and that they know can work at this level, with additions over the years like JuJu Smith-Schuster, Ty Montgomery, Nelson Agholor and Antonio Brown to name just a few.

However, it seems as though one player won’t be joining that list, at least not this summer.

DeAndre Hopkins won’t be hopping on the New England Patriots bandwagon

DeAndre Hopkins at his peak was one of the best in the business, with six 1,000-yard receiving seasons, 11,298 receiving yards in total, three seasons in which he managed to have double-digit touchdown receptions and 71 receiving touchdowns in total across the regular season, however that doesn’t seem to be enough for the Arizona Cardinals, who are looking to offload him this offseason.

And according to Albert Breer, who was writing in a mailbag column for SI.com, the Patriots will not be one of the teams looking to pick him up over the coming weeks and months:

I can’t find anyone in that building who thinks DeAndre Hopkins will be a consideration for Bill Belichick, and at this point New England hasn’t been in it.

Would DeAndre Hopkins be a dangerous move for the New England Patriots?

One thing that should be noted when it comes to Hopkins is that he is due a lot of money over the next two years, so it might well be that teams are hesitant to bring on someone of his age for that amount of money when there’s a good chance that his production could go down over the next few years.

And with the Patriots operating on negative cap space as it stands, it shouldn’t be surprising to see them maybe want to give this one a miss for the time being.

However, if the Patriots are serious about getting back to the top, then you feel like they do need to make a big splash in the wide receiver market soon, or risk another year in obscurity, something that we certainly aren’t used to being accustomed to with this organisation.