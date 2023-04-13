New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones shouldn’t be too concerned about his future with the team, despite what plans they might have in the upcoming NFL Draft, Albert Breer claims.

Having gone through a very promising 2021 rookie season in the NFL, the 2022 season was certainly not the one that New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones would have been hoping for. After 2021 season, he looked like he could be the man to take the team forward in the aftermath of Tom Brady’s departure. Perhaps not the man that can lead them to the same amount of success that Brady brought them, but certainly enough to keep them competitive as he grew into himself and continued to develop.

That development though never came, as a lot of his numbers went in completely the wrong direction, including pass completion rate, touchdown rate and quarterback rating (via Pro Football Reference). Some of that can be put down to the fact that the situation above him in terms of playcalling wasn’t the best, but at the same time some would argue that if you want to be seen as the man of the franchise, you should be able to overcome things like that.

All this has reportedly got him in trouble with head coach Bill Belichick, who according to some reports has spent this past offseason trying to get rid of him, which given how used to winning they are and wanting to be successful all the time wouldn’t be too big of a surprise if he felt like Jones was holding him back.

However, according to Albert Breer, the 24-year-old’s place in the team looks to be safe for the time being.

Mac Jones set to get one more chance with the New England Patriots?

Writing in a mailbag column for SI.com, Breer believed that the Patriots might well be in the market for a quarterback during this upcoming NFL Draft, although hinted that following changes in personnel on the coaching staff, that shouldn’t be seen as an immediate threat for Jones:

I wouldn’t rule out a Day 3 quarterback for the Patriots—someone like UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson or Fresno State’s Jake Haener would make some sense. But I don’t think they’ll take that swing Thursday night or Friday night, and despite the way 2022 went, I do think New England’s gonna give Jones a shot to reestablish himself in Foxborough with Bill O’Brien now pulling the strings on offense.

Make or break season for Mac Jones with the New England Patriots?

If the Patriots do end up using a pick on a quarterback, it shouldn’t necessarily be seen as a throwaway selection. Brady was famously a 6th rounder, Jimmy Garoppolo was a 2nd round pick and Belichick had big plans for him, even Bailey Zappe last year started to get some momentum as a potential starter, so whilst Breer might not think it’s a big thing, any quarterback should be seen as an instant threat to Jones if they take one.

It sounds as if they are willing to give Jones this year, but if things do not go as planned, then it might well be that he’s looking for another team when the start of the 2024 season rolls around.