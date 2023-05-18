The New England Patriots will be set for a major, never-before-seen type of rebuild when Bill Belichick moves on, Albert Breer has claimed.

The New England Patriots were for the first 20 years of the 21st century, the gold standard against which other teams were judged. With 17 AFC East titles, 9 Super Bowl trips and 6 Super Bowl titles, it’s a stretch that will probably never be seen in the NFL again.

And after the departure of Tom Brady in 2020, there have only been two constants through the whole process, owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick. Belichick is more than just your normal head coach though, as he has his hands all over the team from the X’s and O’s to the front office and everywhere in between.

Which is why Albert Breer believes that when Belichick does eventually move on, it isn’t going to be a very easy process to replace him (in terms of manpower rather than just his skillset).

New England Patriots prepping for a big overhaul?

Writing in a mailbag column for SI.com, Breer revealed just how many pies Belichick has his fingers in, and as a result, the enormous task that it is going to take to make sure the Patriots don’t miss a beat whenever he does eventually move on:

There are few coaches (none?) that can take on the amount of responsibility Bill Belichick does. Replacing him will mean replacing more than a head coach—it’ll also mean replacing a general manager, a vital negotiator and a cap manager. And that’ll be especially important if Robert Kraft follows through with the plan to promote Jerod Mayo to head coach when Belichick is done.

That’s not a knock on Mayo, by the way, who I believe will be an excellent head coach. It’s the reality that things are different in 2023 than they were in 2000, when Belichick first took the reins in New England, and foisting that amount of responsibility on any new coach, and especially a first-time head coach, would be, well, just plain unfair.

My feeling is that would lead Robert Kraft to hire his first general manager—the last person to hold the title in New England, Pat Sullivan (son of ex-Patriots owner Billy Sullivan), preceded Kraft’s time in charge. Maybe it’s Matt Groh, the current director of player personnel. Maybe it’s a top lieutenant like Eliot Wolf or Pat Stewart, both of whom held top two or three roles in personnel with other teams, and now have important roles with the Patriots. Maybe it’s someone from the outside. How the next year or two goes will be part of all that.

And yeah, I’m fence-riding here. But it’s a good, important question that I think has been forgotten in a lot of the post-Belichick conversation on the Patriots.

Are the New England Patriots prepared for this new task?

We all knew that the Patriots would have a tough task of replacing Belichick when the time came, but ot see it laid out like that really does put the whole thing into perspective as to just how important it is going to be to make sure the Patriots make every little change correctly.

You just have to hope that they have already made the right decisions for when the day comes (it’s anybody’s guess as to when that will be). It looks like they may have the head coach in place, but the rest of the operation is going to need changing to, and if the Patriots want to get back to the levels of dominance we were used to seeing from them, every single one of them will have to be flawless.